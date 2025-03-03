Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman’s door on Christmas Eve with fake order

A Just Eat delivery driver began stalking a woman over the festive period after taking food to her home in Fife.

Zaid Muhammad, 27, from Dunfermline, made a bogus delivery so he could speak to her and on another occasion sat in a car outside her home before following behind her to her door.

He said he was lonely and asked to be let into her home, unaware her boyfriend was already inside.

Muhammad, of Dundonnell Way, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He admitted that on occasions between December 24 and January 1 at Dundas Street, Lochgelly, he engaged in stalking behaviour towards the woman.

Fake order

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat said the woman had previously made Just East food orders from Dario’s in Cowdenbeath High Street, where Muhammad worked as a delivery driver.

On Christmas Eve at around 10pm she was at home when Zaid appeared at her door with food but she told him she had not ordered it.

Zaid produced a receipt which he said showed she had made the order but she told him to go away.

On the afternoon of January 1, the woman had gone to a local shop and when she returned home, saw Zaid following her.

“She was walking back upstairs and he was behind her as she went through the close to her flat,” said the fiscal.

CCTV footage showed Zaid waited in a car outside her home and followed her when she came home.

“She asked if he was alright and he said he was lonely and had just wanted to see her again.

“He asked if he could come into her home but she refused.

“He then asked if she remembered him coming to her door with the food.”

Zaid told the woman” “I did that to see you”.

She went into her home, locked the door and was crying when she told her partner what had happened.

When he went to the door, Zaid apologised and left.

Lonely in Scotland

Defence solicitor Amy Harley said her client is currently unemployed and had been “on a visa to finish his education”.

“It was a difficult time with his mental health and he had come out of a difficult relationship.

“He says he felt extremely isolated and extremely lonely following the cultural shock of moving to Scotland. He felt disconnected to his own country.”

She added: “He’s not making excuses.

“He was simply looking for companionship and looking for someone to talk to.

“He’s now keeping his head down and wants to get back into employment when his mental health is back under control.”

Sheriff James Hastie put Muhammad on a structured deferred sentence and he will return to court on May 28.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order for a year.

The court was told the victim has now moved house.

