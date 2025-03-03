Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman’s door on Christmas Eve with fake order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman’s door on Christmas Eve with fake order

Delivery driver Zaid Muhammed pestered his victim over the festive period.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Zaid Muhammad
Zaid Muhammad.

A Just Eat delivery driver began stalking a woman over the festive period after taking food to her home in Fife.

Zaid Muhammad, 27, from Dunfermline, made a bogus delivery so he could speak to her and on another occasion sat in a car outside her home before following behind her to her door.

He said he was lonely and asked to be let into her home, unaware her boyfriend was already inside.

Muhammad, of Dundonnell Way, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He admitted that on occasions between December 24 and January 1 at Dundas Street, Lochgelly, he engaged in stalking behaviour towards the woman.

Fake order

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat said the woman had previously made Just East food orders from Dario’s in Cowdenbeath High Street, where Muhammad worked as a delivery driver.

On Christmas Eve at around 10pm she was at home when Zaid appeared at her door with food but she told him she had not ordered it.

Zaid produced a receipt which he said showed she had made the order but she told him to go away.

Just Eat delivery bag
Just Eat delivery driver Zaid Muhammad admitted stalking.

On the afternoon of January 1, the woman had gone to a local shop and when she returned home, saw Zaid following her.

“She was walking back upstairs and he was behind her as she went through the close to her flat,” said the fiscal.

CCTV footage showed Zaid waited in a car outside her home and followed her when she came home.

“She asked if he was alright and he said he was lonely and had just wanted to see her again.

“He asked if he could come into her home but she refused.

“He then asked if she remembered him coming to her door with the food.”

Zaid told the woman” “I did that to see you”.

She went into her home, locked the door and was crying when she told her partner what had happened.

When he went to the door, Zaid apologised and left.

Lonely in Scotland

Defence solicitor Amy Harley said her client is currently unemployed and had been “on a visa to finish his education”.

“It was a difficult time with his mental health and he had come out of a difficult relationship.

“He says he felt extremely isolated and extremely lonely following the cultural shock of moving to Scotland. He felt disconnected to his own country.”

She added: “He’s not making excuses.

“He was simply looking for companionship and looking for someone to talk to.

“He’s now keeping his head down and wants to get back into employment when his mental health is back under control.”

Sheriff James Hastie put Muhammad on a structured deferred sentence and he will return to court on May 28.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order for a year.

The court was told the victim has now moved house.

