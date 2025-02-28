Serial sex criminal jailed for Dunfermline dancefloor assault

A clubber who stared at a woman for five minutes before sexually assaulting her on a Dunfermline dancefloor, has been jailed for a year.

The 51-year-old woman was grabbed and squeezed by complete stranger, Catalin Fekete, 33,of Izatt Avenue, Dunfermline.

He was found guilty after a trial and appeared back in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court with a Romanian translator for sentencing.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman on October 8 at the Brasshouse, Carnegie Drive by grabbing and squeezing her, seizing her buttocks and pressing his groin against her body.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “What is clear is that you’ve accepted no responsibility for your actions nor have you shown any insight into your offending.

“You present a very real risk to women.”

In 2020, Fekete was jailed for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman when she was on a night out.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years for the offence in Letterkenny, Donegal.

The victim of his Dunfermline assault old the court she was in the Brasshouse at around midnight but was no more than “tipsy” as she had been watching what she had been drinking.

She was on the dancefloor and saw Fekete.

She said: “I’d never seen him before in my life. He kept staring at me which made me feel nervous and intimidated.

“He approached me but I didn’t want to dance with him. He tried to dance with me and I said ‘no’.

“I came off the dance floor and was standing having a drink when he grabbed me and put his arms around me.”

The woman said she could not move and was sexually assaulted.

He “scampered away” when family and friends arrived to help.

The woman went on: “It was only the next day I saw his picture on Facebook and it was saying all he had been up to the night before.”

Fekete said he had been drinking heavily in pubs that day.

