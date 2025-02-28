Serial sex criminal jailed for Dunfermline dancefloor assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial sex criminal jailed for Dunfermline dancefloor assault

Catalin Fekete was found guilty after trial of sexual assault - his second such crime.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Catalin Fekete
Catalin Fekete.

A clubber who stared at a woman for five minutes before sexually assaulting her on a Dunfermline dancefloor, has been jailed for a year.

The 51-year-old woman was grabbed and squeezed by complete stranger, Catalin Fekete, 33,of Izatt Avenue, Dunfermline.

He was found guilty after a trial and appeared back in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court with a Romanian translator for sentencing.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman on October 8 at the Brasshouse, Carnegie Drive by grabbing and squeezing her, seizing her buttocks and pressing his groin against her body.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “What is clear is that you’ve accepted no responsibility for your actions nor have you shown any insight into your offending.

“You present a very real risk to women.”

In 2020, Fekete was jailed for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman when she was on a night out.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years for the offence in Letterkenny, Donegal.

Catalin Fekete
Catalin Fekete was jailed.

The victim of his Dunfermline assault old the court she was in the Brasshouse at around midnight but was no more than “tipsy” as she had been watching what she had been drinking.

She was on the dancefloor and saw Fekete.

She said: “I’d never seen him before in my life. He kept staring at me which made me feel nervous and intimidated.

“He approached me but I didn’t want to dance with him. He tried to dance with me and I said ‘no’.

“I came off the dance floor and was standing having a drink when he grabbed me and put his arms around me.”

The woman said she could not move and was sexually assaulted.

He “scampered away” when family and friends arrived to help.

The woman went on: “It was only the next day I saw his picture on Facebook and it was saying all he had been up to the night before.”

Fekete said he had been drinking heavily in pubs that day.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

