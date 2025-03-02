Cars torched in row over 26-year-old’s relationship with Fife girl, 14

A 26-year-old sex offender had a sexual relationship for months with a 14-year-old girl and then torched her family’s cars as tensions rose in a Fife community.

Ryan Rowan, now 28, was told by a sheriff his behaviour had been “frankly outrageous” but he has avoided being sent to jail for the moment.

Rowan, of Station Road, Cardenden, appeared in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on various occasions between June 1 and August 31 2023 at various locations in Kirkcaldy, at a caravan park in Fife and elsewhere, he had sexual intercourse with a girl, then aged 14.

On September 9 2023, at an address in Kirkcaldy, he poured petrol over two cars, the front wall and pathway of a house – while acting with others – and attempted to set fire to the cars and the property.

The following day, at a different address in Kirkcaldy, again with others, he set fire to a car, destroying it.

Relationship concerns

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith told the court the girl’s parents became concerned about her relationship with Rowan.

A meeting was organised but the relationship continued with the girl absconding from home for a time to be with him.

As tensions rose in the community, Rowan’s mother’s car was targeted in a fire attack.

He responded by torching cars belonging to the girl’s family.

Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said: “At first, he believed she was 17 but once he found she was 14 the relationship continued.

“Her family members weren’t happy about this and tensions rose in the community, leading to his mum’s car being set on fire.”

He said his client “was not coping well with his mental health” and added he had taken himself out of the area and has spent some time living in Guernsey.

The sheriff asked: “Why did he continue when the girl’s age became known?”

The solicitor replied: “By then, there was an emotional bond.”

Prison warning

Putting Rowan on the sex offenders register, Sheriff Williamson told him: “This is frankly outrageous.

“Read nothing into the fact I’m giving you bail.

“Fireraising is a very serious matter, to say nothing of the other offence.”

The sheriff ordered reports before Rowan is sentenced next month.

