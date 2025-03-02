Cars torched in row over 26-year-old’s relationship with Fife girl, 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Cars torched in row over 26-year-old’s relationship with Fife girl, 14

A court heard tensions rose as the relationship between the man and child continued.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
The feud was outlined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A 26-year-old sex offender had a sexual relationship for months with a 14-year-old girl and then torched her family’s cars as tensions rose in a Fife community.

Ryan Rowan, now 28, was told by a sheriff his behaviour had been “frankly outrageous” but he has avoided being sent to jail for the moment.

Rowan, of Station Road, Cardenden, appeared in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on various occasions between June 1 and August 31 2023 at various locations in Kirkcaldy, at a caravan park in Fife and elsewhere, he had sexual intercourse with a girl, then aged 14.

On September 9 2023, at an address in Kirkcaldy, he poured petrol over two cars, the front wall and pathway of a house – while acting with others – and attempted to set fire to the cars and the property.

The following day, at a different address in Kirkcaldy, again with others, he set fire to a car, destroying it.

Relationship concerns

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith told the court the girl’s parents became concerned about her relationship with Rowan.

A meeting was organised but the relationship continued with the girl absconding from home for a time to be with him.

As tensions rose in the community, Rowan’s mother’s car was targeted in a fire attack.

He responded by torching cars belonging to the girl’s family.

Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said: “At first, he believed she was 17 but once he found she was 14 the relationship continued.

“Her family members weren’t happy about this and tensions rose in the community, leading to his mum’s car being set on fire.”

He said his client “was not coping well with his mental health” and added he had taken himself out of the area and has spent some time living in Guernsey.

The sheriff asked: “Why did he continue when the girl’s age became known?”

The solicitor replied: “By then, there was an emotional bond.”

Prison warning

Putting Rowan on the sex offenders register, Sheriff Williamson told him: “This is frankly outrageous.

“Read nothing into the fact I’m giving you bail.

“Fireraising is a very serious matter, to say nothing of the other offence.”

The sheriff ordered reports before Rowan is sentenced next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gilles Brown
Former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher on register for sending sexual videos to teens
James Weight
Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert's phone
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Emotionless' rapist and nursing career up in smoke
Culross cemetery
Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard
Catalin Fekete
Serial sex criminal jailed for Dunfermline dancefloor assault
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Pervert teacher cocaine shame and drink-drive bin lorry crash
Glasgow High Court exterior
'Very high-risk' Perthshire 21-year-old who raped teen with his father given extended sentence
Police cordoned off part of a house on Railton Crescent in Arbroath
Knives found after battling brothers brawled in Arbroath