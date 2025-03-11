Perth Scout leader on sex offenders register for bombarding teens with messages and selfies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Scout leader on sex offenders register for bombarding teens with messages and selfies

A trial heard Stephen Gorton told one 15-year-old he would make the "perfect boyfriend" and asked if he was horny, before pestering him to meet up at a city bottle bank.

By Jamie Buchan
Stephen Gorton
Steven Gordon. Image: DCT Media

A Perth Scout leader has been found guilty of bombarding teenage boys with sexual messages and selfies and is now on the sex offenders register.

A trial heard Stephen Gorton, who led the West Perth Explorer Scouts, told one 15-year-old he would make the “perfect boyfriend” and asked if he was horny, before pestering him to meet up at a city bottle bank.

One victim said the 58-year-old sent a photo of a “bulge” in his trousers and told him he was hot.

He told another youngster his topless selfie was “kinda nice” and sent him a photo of himself in the bath.

The married father-of-two denied the allegations, suggesting the boys had conspired to get him in trouble.

He was found guilty following a two-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Gorton she believed his young victims, who were aged 15 and 16 at the time.

She said Gorton’s own evidence was “quite frankly incredible, implausible and self-serving.”

Gorton, who received the award of Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service in the Scouts’ 2022 roll of honour, was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

‘Hard’

One teenager – known as Boy A to protect his identity – told the court he got to know Gorton through a local Scout group.

“Before all this happened, he seemed like a very nice person,” he said.

“He was very kind.”

The then-15-year-old began getting bombarded with “concerning” and sometimes lewd messages.

Stephen Gorton at Perth Sheriff Court
Gorton arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.

“He said I’d be the ideal boyfriend.

“He asked if I was horny.

“It got quite concerning when it was two or three messages a day.”

The Scout master messaged “morning” and “good night” at the start and end of each day.

In one exchange, Gorton asked Boy A: “Are you out?”

Thinking he meant ‘are you out for a walk?,’ the teen replied “no”.

Gorton responded: “That’s cool. I’m bi.”

When, on another occasion, the boy send a photo of a classmate, Gorton replied: “He’s cute.”

The Scout leader sent a photo of his face with the caption “hard”.

“I took ‘hard’ to mean he was taking about an erection,” said the boy, who added Gorton’s explanation he meant he was “hard as nails” against the weather, was unlikely.

Stephen Gorton led an online campaign against the operators of a Perth car park in  2015. Image: DC Thomson

The young witness said the “tipping point” came when Gorton invited him to meet at a bottle bank, near a Perth school.

“That’s when it got very concerning,” he said. “It was very strange he was making these comments.”

Boy A told prosecutor Stuart Hamilton he felt uncomfortable, shocked and confused.

He said: “It didn’t feel right but I didn’t think I was in danger or anything because I knew him so well.”

The boy said he was reluctant to go to the police.

“The main reason I didn’t report it was there was a big Scout trip coming up and I didn’t want it to be cancelled.”

When asked by defence agent Steve Lafferty if Gorton was just being supportive, the boy replied: “He was being supportive but at the same time he was saying some very concerning things.”

The court heard the schoolboy did not show the messages to police until after they had started investigating a similar complaint from another teenager.

Photo of ‘distinguishable bulge’

Another schoolboy – Boy B – told the trial how Gorton had also messaged him on Snapchat.

“He said I was handsome and I was making him blush,” the 16-year-old said.

Asked how he felt about the message, the teenager replied: “I was worried and a bit scared.”

Boy C told the trial he was also contacted by Gorton on Snapchat.

Stephen Gorton. Image: Facebook

“He was saying things like ‘you’re cute’ and ‘you’re fit,’ which I thought was really weird.”

The court heard Gorton sent a topless selfie, including an image of him on a bed and a photo of his trousers showing a “distinguishable bulge”.

A screenshot of one exchange was shown in court.

In it, Gorton messaged: “I’m bi and happy to help you in any way you’d like.”

He added: “I’m very discreet, will you be too please.”

This was followed by: “Just know that you are hot” with a smiley face emoji.

Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard how Gorton responded immediately after receiving a notification that his Snapchat texts had been screenshotted.

“He was panicking,” the boy said. “He was asking me not to tell anyone, saying things like ‘can we forget about this?’ and ‘can we go back a day.'”

The boy, who described Gorton as a “weirdo,” denied they were “ganging up on him to set him up”.

‘A middle-aged man sending a 16-year-old boy a picture of him in a bath isn’t banter’

A fourth teenager – Boy D – said he received messages from Gorton after sharing an image to multiple friends on Snapchat, when he was 16.

Gorton sent him a selfie with the caption: “Nice. It’s funny to see you with no top on.”

Gorton contacted the youngsters on Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock

This was followed by another picture, the words “kinda nice” and a winking face emoji with its tongue out.

The boy received further images, including a photo of Gorton in the bath and one showing his bare foot.

Asked why he thought this was strange, the boy replied: “I work with young people and I would never think of messaging them a picture of any bare part of my body.”

When Mr Lafferty asked if this was just banter, the boy responded: “A middle-aged man sending a 16-year-old boy a picture of him in a bath isn’t banter.”

Broken headphones defence

Gorton accepted he should not have contacted the boys on a one-to-one basis but he denied sending messages for his own sexual gratification or to cause distress.

Questioned by Mr Hamilton about how a comment like “I’m hard” to a 15-year-old boy could be perceived, Gorton said: “I was not being truly ignorant of that, but I did not use the phrase in that sense.”

Gorton denied he told Boy A he was “horny” in a phone conversation, blaming his Apple Airpods were malfunctioning and he actually said: “I can’t hear you.”

Gorton claimed he never told one boy ‘I’m horny’ and blamed his faulty Apple Airpods.

He said he did not know Boy B and “did not believe” he had called him handsome.

Gorton told the court he told Boy C he was “fit, hot and cute” but said he had only been mimicking the Snapchat messages he sent him first.

“I was flattered,” he said. “And I was stupid to respond in exactly the same manner.”

In his evidence, the boy said he never sent such messages to Gorton.

The former Scout leader went on to describe his “kinda nice” comment to Boy D as “trite,” adding: “I believe it was mildly inappropriate but I didn’t believe it was illegal. It wasn’t sexual in any sense.”

He accepted he may have sent him an image of himself in the bath.

“It was stupid – it’s just where I happened to be at the time.”

Stephen Gorton
Stephen Gorton. Image: LinkedIn

Gorton said he sent a photo of his torso from the neck down because “I’m pretty incompetent at sending selfies.”

The court heard how the Scout leader quit Snapchat with the message: “Dudes, you’re great fun but I don’t think this is a good place for me to chat.

“I’m over 18 by a long shot and you’re not.”

He added: “I’m probs going to say something I shouldn’t to be honest. I don’t want to get in trouble.”

Gorton was found guilty of two counts of intentionally sending sexual communications to older children and two of communicating indecently in 2023 and 2024.

A Scouts spokeswoman confirmed Gorton was no longer involved with the youth organisation.

The court heard Gorton, now of Butterfly Way, Edinburgh, has since separated from his wife.

