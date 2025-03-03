Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile’s phone

A paedophile caught with almost 12,000 videos and images of children being sexually abused used group chats to share the sick material.

Police raided Shaun Deuchars’ former home in Arbroath and uncovered a secret folder on his mobile phone.

The 31-year-old is now on the sex offenders register after he admitted possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how some of the material featured newborn babies being raped and abused by adults.

Officers executed a search warrant at the address Deuchars shared with his then-partner.

A systematic search uncovered a silver iPhone and the pervert told police they would child abuse material on it.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “Forensic computer analysts attended and found the phone contained material within a hidden folder.

“This contained around 1,000 Category C images of girls and boys aged between one and 14.”

Deuchars was arrested and provided “no comment” answers to police before being charged.

Filth found by forensics

A full forensic examination of the phone found Deuchars was linked to a number of usernames and email addresses associated with online group chats.

Deuchars used the Telegram and Wickr applications to exchange material with other paedophiles.

“They contained a number of very young children, including newborn babies, being raped and abused,” Ms Sinclair added.

A total of 11,733 images were uncovered with more than 1,500 videos and 8,900 images at the highest level of depravity (Category A).

Deuchars, residing at the Lily Walker Centre on Dundee’s Ann Street, pled guilty to possessing the indecent images between March 2005 and April 2022.

He admitted a separate charge of distributing indecent images between July and November 2021.

The first offender was cleared of separate allegations relating to indecent images, bestiality images and failing to appear at court

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He understands these are very serious matters.

“He would like assistance with regards to rehabilitation.”

Sentence was deferred until March for a social work report to be prepared, with Sheriff Alastair Carmichael making him subject to the register on an interim basis.

