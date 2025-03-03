Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile’s phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile’s phone

Shaun Deuchars admitted to police he had illicit material on his phone when they raided his home.

By Ciaran Shanks
Shaun Deuchars
Shaun Deuchars.

A paedophile caught with almost 12,000 videos and images of children being sexually abused used group chats to share the sick material.

Police raided Shaun Deuchars’ former home in Arbroath and uncovered a secret folder on his mobile phone.

The 31-year-old is now on the sex offenders register after he admitted possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how some of the material featured newborn babies being raped and abused by adults.

Officers executed a search warrant at the address Deuchars shared with his then-partner.

A systematic search uncovered a silver iPhone and the pervert told police they would child abuse material on it.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “Forensic computer analysts attended and found the phone contained material within a hidden folder.

“This contained around 1,000 Category C images of girls and boys aged between one and 14.”

Deuchars was arrested and provided “no comment” answers to police before being charged.

Filth found by forensics

A full forensic examination of the phone found Deuchars was linked to a number of usernames and email addresses associated with online group chats.

Deuchars used the Telegram and Wickr applications to exchange material with other paedophiles.

“They contained a number of very young children, including newborn babies, being raped and abused,” Ms Sinclair added.

A total of 11,733 images were uncovered with more than 1,500 videos and 8,900 images at the highest level of depravity (Category A).

Deuchars, residing at the Lily Walker Centre on Dundee’s Ann Street, pled guilty to possessing the indecent images between March 2005 and April 2022.

He admitted a separate charge of distributing indecent images between July and November 2021.

The first offender was cleared of separate allegations relating to indecent images, bestiality images and failing to appear at court

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He understands these are very serious matters.

“He would like assistance with regards to rehabilitation.”

Sentence was deferred until March for a social work report to be prepared, with Sheriff Alastair Carmichael making him subject to the register on an interim basis.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Beveridge
Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia
Zaid Muhammad
Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman's door on Christmas Eve with fake…
Aimee Crockatt at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman stunned passengers with drunken train rage attack on partner
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Cars torched in row over 26-year-old's relationship with Fife girl, 14
Gilles Brown
Former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher on register for sending sexual videos to teens
James Weight
Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert's phone
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Emotionless' rapist and nursing career up in smoke
Culross cemetery
Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard