Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia

A woman could only watch in horror as James Beveridge committed the assault in her mother's own home.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
James Beveridge
James Beveridge arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A vile pensioner was caught on camera sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman, suffering from dementia, who had wandered from her Fife home.

James Beveridge, 70, played the part of Good Samaritan by taking the woman back home but then exploited her vulnerability by sexually assaulting her in her living room.

He was unaware the woman’s daughter had recently installed cameras to keep on an eye on her mother.

She watched in horror as Beveridge pulled down his trousers, kissed and groped her vulnerable mum.

She called the house and told Beveridge she was viewing him on camera.

His sleazy sexual comments to the victim were also captured.

Beveridge, of Kelty, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on January 28 he sexually assaulted the 80-year-old by repeatedly touching her on the body, kissing her on the mouth, seizing her breast and repeatedly making sexual remarks towards her.

Daughter watched assault

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat said the woman suffers from vascular dementia and is looked after in her home by family members.

The condition affects her memory and she can put herself in vulnerable situations by leaving home alone.

Just before Christmas, the woman’s daughter had installed a doorbell camera and one in the living room so she could monitor her mum’s movements.

The woman had gone out of her home and was taken back there by Beveridge, who was not a stranger.

The daughter saw through the doorbell video her mum being taken back into the house.

She then watched the living room camera, as Beveridge pulled his trousers down to thigh-level and kissed the victim.

He then squeezed her breast and pulled up her top.

When the daughter phoned her mother’s home, Beveridge answered.

She told him there was a camera in the room and she was watching what was going on.

“She then told him to leave the house and never return”, added the depute.

Vile comments caught on camera

Police were contacted and audio from the cameras was checked.

It revealed Beveridge making a series of sexual remarks to the woman including, “Thinking about me and you, we’d never be out of the bedroom.”

He also told the woman to “put your hands down there”.

She asked: “Do I have to?”

Beveridge replied: “three, two, one, go.”

After the phone call from the daughter, Beveridge is heard saying: “For f*** sake”.

Sheriff James Hastie called for reports and Beveridge will return to court for sentencing on April 9.

He was put on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Zaid Muhammad
Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman's door on Christmas Eve with fake…
Aimee Crockatt at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman stunned passengers with drunken train rage attack on partner
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Cars torched in row over 26-year-old's relationship with Fife girl, 14
Gilles Brown
Former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher on register for sending sexual videos to teens
James Weight
Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert's phone
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Emotionless' rapist and nursing career up in smoke
Culross cemetery
Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard
Catalin Fekete
Serial sex criminal jailed for Dunfermline dancefloor assault