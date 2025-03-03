Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia

A vile pensioner was caught on camera sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman, suffering from dementia, who had wandered from her Fife home.

James Beveridge, 70, played the part of Good Samaritan by taking the woman back home but then exploited her vulnerability by sexually assaulting her in her living room.

He was unaware the woman’s daughter had recently installed cameras to keep on an eye on her mother.

She watched in horror as Beveridge pulled down his trousers, kissed and groped her vulnerable mum.

She called the house and told Beveridge she was viewing him on camera.

His sleazy sexual comments to the victim were also captured.

Beveridge, of Kelty, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on January 28 he sexually assaulted the 80-year-old by repeatedly touching her on the body, kissing her on the mouth, seizing her breast and repeatedly making sexual remarks towards her.

Daughter watched assault

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat said the woman suffers from vascular dementia and is looked after in her home by family members.

The condition affects her memory and she can put herself in vulnerable situations by leaving home alone.

Just before Christmas, the woman’s daughter had installed a doorbell camera and one in the living room so she could monitor her mum’s movements.

The woman had gone out of her home and was taken back there by Beveridge, who was not a stranger.

The daughter saw through the doorbell video her mum being taken back into the house.

She then watched the living room camera, as Beveridge pulled his trousers down to thigh-level and kissed the victim.

He then squeezed her breast and pulled up her top.

When the daughter phoned her mother’s home, Beveridge answered.

She told him there was a camera in the room and she was watching what was going on.

“She then told him to leave the house and never return”, added the depute.

Vile comments caught on camera

Police were contacted and audio from the cameras was checked.

It revealed Beveridge making a series of sexual remarks to the woman including, “Thinking about me and you, we’d never be out of the bedroom.”

He also told the woman to “put your hands down there”.

She asked: “Do I have to?”

Beveridge replied: “three, two, one, go.”

After the phone call from the daughter, Beveridge is heard saying: “For f*** sake”.

Sheriff James Hastie called for reports and Beveridge will return to court for sentencing on April 9.

He was put on the sex offenders register.

