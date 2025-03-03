Perth woman stunned passengers with drunken train rage attack on partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth woman stunned passengers with drunken train rage attack on partner

Aimee Crockatt launched herself at boyfriend Samuel Rush on the last train home from Edinburgh.

By Jamie Buchan
Aimee Crockatt at Perth Sheriff Court.
Aimee Crockatt at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth woman who stunned passengers when she assaulted her boyfriend on a packed Scotrail service has escaped punishment.

Aimee Crockatt launched herself at partner Samuel Rush on the last train home from Edinburgh.

She grabbed him by the jacket and repeatedly punched him in the face.

The pair had been Christmas shopping in the capital but fell out after a boozy meal.

Perth Sheriff Court heard 23-year-old Crockatt snapped when Mr Rush began chatting to another train passenger, while seemingly ignoring his distraught girlfriend standing a few feet away.

Aimee Crockatt at Perth Sheriff Court.

Crockatt, who works for a local energy company, pled guilty to a domestically-aggravated assault on December 13.

Sheriff William Wood admonished her, quipping: “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Police waiting at the station

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said the couple had enjoyed a day out in Edinburgh but argued at dinner.

When they ran to Waverly to catch the last train back to Perth, Crockatt went to the wrong platform.

She managed to find the train just before it departed and climbed onboard.

“By then, she was in a distressed state,” Mr Baxter said.

“It was standing room only and Ms Crockatt and her partner were separated, with other passengers in between them.”

The court heard Mr Rush began talking to a woman with a dog.

Crockatt was met by police when she arrived at Perth train station. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

Another passenger tried to console Crockatt, who was getting increasingly upset that her boyfriend was ignoring her.

She pushed forward and grabbed her boyfriend by the lapels, before delivering at least two punches to the face.

Staff were alerted, while passengers tried to calm Crockatt down.

Mr Baxter said: “When she alighted from the train at Perth, transport police were waiting for her.

“She cooperated with them fully.”

The couple’s relationship was “still strong,” Mr Baxter said and Mr Rush did not want the court to issue a non-harassment order.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson described Mr Rush as a “hostile witness”.

In the words of the bard…

Sheriff William Wood told Crockatt: “You are clearly an intelligent young lady who should really know better.

“The words of Shakespeare come to mind: ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’.

“You fell out with your boyfriend when he was talking to others, and he didn’t pay attention to you.

“I don’t imagine you expected to end up here in court.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff added: “I think in the circumstances, this has been a salutary experience for you.

“There doesn’t seem as there is any need for you to be punished further, given there were no injuries which suggests there wasn’t a huge amount of force involved.”

Crockatt, of Bell Gardens, Perth, was formally admonished.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Beveridge
Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia
Zaid Muhammad
Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman's door on Christmas Eve with fake…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Cars torched in row over 26-year-old's relationship with Fife girl, 14
Gilles Brown
Former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher on register for sending sexual videos to teens
James Weight
Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert's phone
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Emotionless' rapist and nursing career up in smoke
Culross cemetery
Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard
Catalin Fekete
Serial sex criminal jailed for Dunfermline dancefloor assault