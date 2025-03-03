Perth woman stunned passengers with drunken train rage attack on partner

A Perth woman who stunned passengers when she assaulted her boyfriend on a packed Scotrail service has escaped punishment.

Aimee Crockatt launched herself at partner Samuel Rush on the last train home from Edinburgh.

She grabbed him by the jacket and repeatedly punched him in the face.

The pair had been Christmas shopping in the capital but fell out after a boozy meal.

Perth Sheriff Court heard 23-year-old Crockatt snapped when Mr Rush began chatting to another train passenger, while seemingly ignoring his distraught girlfriend standing a few feet away.

Crockatt, who works for a local energy company, pled guilty to a domestically-aggravated assault on December 13.

Sheriff William Wood admonished her, quipping: “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Police waiting at the station

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said the couple had enjoyed a day out in Edinburgh but argued at dinner.

When they ran to Waverly to catch the last train back to Perth, Crockatt went to the wrong platform.

She managed to find the train just before it departed and climbed onboard.

“By then, she was in a distressed state,” Mr Baxter said.

“It was standing room only and Ms Crockatt and her partner were separated, with other passengers in between them.”

The court heard Mr Rush began talking to a woman with a dog.

Another passenger tried to console Crockatt, who was getting increasingly upset that her boyfriend was ignoring her.

She pushed forward and grabbed her boyfriend by the lapels, before delivering at least two punches to the face.

Staff were alerted, while passengers tried to calm Crockatt down.

Mr Baxter said: “When she alighted from the train at Perth, transport police were waiting for her.

“She cooperated with them fully.”

The couple’s relationship was “still strong,” Mr Baxter said and Mr Rush did not want the court to issue a non-harassment order.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson described Mr Rush as a “hostile witness”.

In the words of the bard…

Sheriff William Wood told Crockatt: “You are clearly an intelligent young lady who should really know better.

“The words of Shakespeare come to mind: ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’.

“You fell out with your boyfriend when he was talking to others, and he didn’t pay attention to you.

“I don’t imagine you expected to end up here in court.”

The sheriff added: “I think in the circumstances, this has been a salutary experience for you.

“There doesn’t seem as there is any need for you to be punished further, given there were no injuries which suggests there wasn’t a huge amount of force involved.”

Crockatt, of Bell Gardens, Perth, was formally admonished.

