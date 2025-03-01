Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert’s phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert’s phone

James Weight was awaiting sentence for another sex crime when he was caught with the twisted filth.

By Ross Gardiner
James Weight
James Weight.

A Fife sex offender was caught by social workers with sick child abuse images on his phone – while he was awaiting sentence for another sex crime.

James Weight was placed on the sex offenders register again after being caught with vile images and videos.

Routine checks on the convicted offender’s phone, conducted for a social work report, resulted in child abuse images being discovered.

Weight, who once threatened to punch his sister when she called him a paedophile, was told there is a “very real risk” he will be jailed if he does not comply with his community payback order.

Abuse material uncovered

The nature of Weight’s original sex crime was not detailed in his latest case, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Social workers assessing sentencing options discovered his illicit stash when he provided his mobile phone for checking.

The phone was seized and sent for full forensic examination, where 12 indecent images and 12 videos – including some in category A – were discovered.

They showed boys and girls aged five to 14, engaging in sexual activity.

Weight, of Melville Gardens in Burntisland, admitted that on May 6 2023 at his home he downloaded indecent images of children.

He returned to the dock to be sentenced wearing a hoodie which read “Stuck between IDK (I don’t know), IDC (I don’t care) and IDGAF (I don’t give a f***).

The 24-year-old’s solicitor Gino Gambale said: “I can’t hide from the fact that there is a previous conviction from 2023 for a sexual offence.

“He is someone who could benefit from a community payback order with supervision.

“There’s a significant period left on his current order.

“He’s a full-time carer for his mother.

“He has been out of trouble and he has been engaging.”

‘Very real risk’ of jail if sentence breached

Sheriff Robert More ordered Weight to complete 120 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody and instructed him to complete the Moving Forward To Change programme.

The sheriff placed Weight under supervision and on the sex offenders register for two years.

He said: “It’s not an unusual case because the court deals with this sort of thing all the time.

“It seems to have been committed at a time you were awaiting sentence for something entirely analogous.

“You have not committed any analogous crimes or offences after you were placed on the order, so the order is working.

“With that said, having regard to the nature of the images you accessed, there does require to be a punitive aspect.

“If you breach this order, you would be at very real risk of being sent to prison.”

Paedophile rant

In April last year, Weight was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for threatening his sister after she called him a “paedophile” during a phone call.

Weight threatened to punch his sister’s “lights out” then went to his sibling’s house in Aberdour, and banged and kicked her door while demanding entry on February 23, 2024.

At a hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court the pair were “joking around” on the phone but he became angry at the slur and threatened “I could come down there and punch your lights out”.

She contacted police but Weight arrived first, hammering her door so hard large cracks formed around the lock.

When police got there, Weight was still shouting threats and refused to stop.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

