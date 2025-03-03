Monday court round-up — Attempted murder and car blaze charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Attempted murder and car blaze charges

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man is custody over claims he attempted to murder three people in Dundee, before torching his car.

Declan Thom, 20, allegedly drove a Ford Focus Zetec at the trio at speed before they managed to jump out the way in the Douglas area on February 12 this year.

Thom made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with multiple charges.

It is alleged Thom repeatedly shouted and threatened two women, including his partner or former partner, on Longtown Place before driving dangerously on Ballindean Road and Balunie Avenue.

Prosecutors allege he drove at excessive speed, repeatedly reversed his car and collided with another vehicle.

One of the women is said to have been a passenger in the other car.

Thom, of Finavon Place, allegedly then drove at speed, failed to give way at a junction and narrowly avoided a collision after overtaking another vehicle.

Separate charges allege he failed to report the incident, drove while disqualified and without insurance.

His partner or former partner was allegedly assaulted as a result of Thom reversing at speed towards her to the danger of her life

It is alleged Thom attempted to murder two women and an unknown man by reversing at speed towards them.

Thom, accused of being subject of two bail orders, is then alleged to have taken his car to Middleton Woods and set fire to it in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea when he appeared for a short, private hearing on petition.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane remanded Thom in custody after committing him for further examination.

Teacher registration

A former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher has been placed on the sex offenders register after sending explicit videos of himself to former pupils. Gilles Brown was found guilty of sending lewd videos to three teenage women who he had previously taught at a school in the Fife town.

Gilles Brown
Gilles Brown.

Caught by hunters

A Perth pervert has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting sending sordid messages to a paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old.

Peter Moffat, of Market Street in Perth, appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court to admit attempting to communicate indecently with a child and trying to cause a child to view a sexual image.

The 62-year-old was in correspondence with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl called Natalya between October 25 and November 1 last year.

In fact, he was chatting with an adult vigilante paedophile hunter.

Peter Moffat
Peter Moffat.

During chats on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, Moffat asked the “girl” to send him intimate snaps of herself.

He also sent her photos of a penis.

Moffat was confronted by hunters then reported to police.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “The accused stated he did not believe she was 13 as she looked older and this is why he continued to communicate with her.

“He went on to say he felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentencing until April 16 for reports and placed Moffat on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

Just Eat stalker

A Just Eat delivery driver began stalking a woman over the festive period after taking food to her home in Fife. Zaid Muhammad, 27, from Dunfermline, made a bogus delivery so he could speak to her and on another occasion sat in a car outside her home before following behind her to her door.

Zaid Muhammad
Zaid Muhammad.

Flower vase peeping tom deferral

A serial voyeur who set up a clandestine camera in a woman’s bedroom has had his sentencing pushed back to explore the possibility of a “keep away” order.

Peeping tom Andrew Thomas concealed a phone camera inside a vase of flowers to spy on a 65-year-old woman in her Highland Perthshire home.

He was caught changing the battery when she had gone out to church.

After the 49-year-old pled guilty, sentencing was deferred for background reports.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “There’s no doubt Mr Thomas is at the threshold of custody. It has to be at the forefront of my mind.

“I probably couldn’t send him to custody for as long as he deserves.

“Absolutely understandably, the complainer feels completely violated.

“There is no doubt that your behaviour is serious and there is no doubt that custody is one of the alternatives available to the court.

“I think there may be a community-based disposal available and appropriate in this case.

“I would want to know more about the complainer’s position and in particular if a ‘stay-away’ restriction was appropriate.”

Andrew Thomas at Perth Sheriff Court
Andrew Thomas.

In 2014, the former offshore worker was handed an unpaid work order after he was caught secretly filming a female colleague while she showered in her cabin on a North Sea oil rig.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Shaun Deuchars
Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile's phone
James Beveridge
Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia
Zaid Muhammad
Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman's door on Christmas Eve with fake…
Aimee Crockatt at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman stunned passengers with drunken train rage attack on partner
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Cars torched in row over 26-year-old's relationship with Fife girl, 14
Gilles Brown
Former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher on register for sending sexual videos to teens
James Weight
Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert's phone
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Emotionless' rapist and nursing career up in smoke