Dundee man ordered to dig his own grave in Templeton Woods before savage crowbar beating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee man ordered to dig his own grave in Templeton Woods before savage crowbar beating

Stephen Bell drove his victim to the woods amid a failed drugs plot.

By Ciaran Shanks
Templeton Woods sign, Stephen Bell
Stephen Bell committed the horrific attack in Templeton Woods.

A violent brute from Dundee who abducted a man, forced him to dig his own grave at Templeton Woods and mercilessly beat him with a crowbar has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Remorseless Stephen Bell forced Charles Jamieson into concealing drugs on his person before putting him in a car boot and inflicting a life-endangering attack at between February 4 and 5 2023.

Mr Jamieson suffered horror injuries, including a collapsed lung, and was ordered to use his hands to dig a hole and told to say goodbye to his mother.

Bell, 38, denied being responsible and said he was only a passenger in the car that transported Mr Jamieson from an address on Caldrum Street to the woods.

However, a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court convicted Bell, who was slated for the “savagery” he displayed.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said Bell’s crimes were so serious that he considered remitting him to the High Court for sentencing.

Drugs plot led to assault

Jurors were previously told how Mr Jamieson’s court-imposed ankle tag was cut off before being forced to conceal drugs and tobacco on his body that he would take into HMP Perth.

A plan to have Mr Jamieson arrested went awry and he was then driven to the woods in the boot of a car.

The victim – who the court heard had a drug debt – was repeatedly punched and kicked before being battered with the crowbar.

He suffered a myriad of injuries including a collapsed lung and chest trauma which required a chest drain to be surgically fitted.

Mr Jamieson also sustained nasal, cheekbone and sinus wall fractures as well as swelling, bruising and scratching.

Stephen Bell
Stephen Bell. Image: Facebook

Bell, normally of Pentland Avenue but remanded in Perth, was out on bail at the time of the attack and was also convicted of possessing Class C drugs gabapentin and etizolam.

He returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

It was revealed that in that report, Bell claimed he was actually the driver of the car after maintaining throughout the trial a “friend from England” was behind the wheel.

Solicitor advocate Billy Watt said: “He accepts the verdict of the jury and also accepts a custodial sentence is inevitable.

“He was in the car that night as he also had obligations to certain parties having been in debt.”

The lawyer highlighted Bell had spent close to 300 days on remand in custody and said his last prison sentence was in 2017.

Trees down in Templeton Woods
The horrific assault happened in Templeton Woods. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff Ralph said: “I have given serious thought as to whether my sentencing power is adequate to deal with you.

“You display no remorse towards your victim.

“I am persuaded, only just, that I can deal with your case without remitting you to the High Court.

“I am satisfied the period for which you would otherwise be on licence would not be appropriate to protect the public from serious harm from you upon your release.”

Bell was made subject to an extended sentence comprising of four-and-a-half years in custody and two years of supervision in the community.

Hit-and-run

In 2023, The Courier told how Bell was on a motorbike when he smashed into a pedestrian schoolboy in Dundee.

As well as the stricken victim, the unqualified rider left his distinctive Tweety Pie helmet and a shoe behind when he fled.

A family member got a tip-off about the rider’s identity, found Bell’s social media page and recognised the motorbike involved in the crash and the discarded trainer.

Stephen Bell hit a 15-year-old on his motorbike and fled the scene, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.
Facebook pictures helped catch Dundee hit and run bike rider Stephen Bell. Image: Facebook

He admitted driving dangerously and grossly in excess of the 30 mph Charleston Drive speed limit and causing serious injury to the child.

Bell, who already had a long list of convictions for violence, dishonesty, drugs and driving offences, was banned from driving and given unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Attempted murder and car blaze charges
Shaun Deuchars
Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile's phone
James Beveridge
Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia
Zaid Muhammad
Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman's door on Christmas Eve with fake…
Aimee Crockatt at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman stunned passengers with drunken train rage attack on partner
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Cars torched in row over 26-year-old's relationship with Fife girl, 14
Gilles Brown
Former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher on register for sending sexual videos to teens
James Weight
Social workers found sick files on convicted Burntisland pervert's phone
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder