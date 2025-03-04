Stirlingshire joiner in court over ‘utter nonsense’ parking space scuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire joiner in court over ‘utter nonsense’ parking space scuffle

A sheriff admonished Kevin Leyden, from Fallin, and said "I'm not here to adjudicate on parking spaces".

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kevin Leyden
Image: Facebook

A sheriff branded an angry scuffle over a Stirlingshire parking spot “utter nonsense” and told the accused joiner “I’m not here to adjudicate on parking spaces”.

Stirlingshire joiner Kevin Leyden bit his neighbour during the fight, which broke out when he parked his work van on the street.

Neighbour Gary Perrie accused him of parking the vehicle too close to his own at the housing off the A905, at Fallin, on the outskirts of Stirling.

A verbal argument escalated to a physical one, during which the pair smashed the windscreen of another car by slamming into it.

A lawyer for the 35-year-old said he had bitten in self defence as he was “blacking out” while Mr Perrie held his neck.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney admonished him and said: “Both you and Mr Perrie should have known better.

“It’s utter nonsense – I’m not here to adjudicate on parking spaces.”

Parking row

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks told Stirling Sheriff Court Mr Perrie had been washing his car on Alexander McLeod Place when Leyden arrived home.

“There has been issues related to parking in the street.

“The accused drove his van into the street and parked close to Gary Perrie’s vehicle.

“He didn’t think it was necessary to park so close and asked him to move it.

“The accused shouted back, ‘It’s all right, I didn’t scrape your car. I can park where I want’.

“There was a verbal altercation, which became physical.”

She said Mr Perrie was bitten during this.

Bit neighbour to release choke hold

Solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said the housebuilders had not provided enough parking, with Leyden’s home only having room for one car.

“Mr Leyden is a joiner to trade and this was his work van.

“The house they moved into fairly recently is a new house and on these new estates there’s never enough parking. His house has only one parking space.

“There’s a lay-by that’s an overflow for excess parking and that’s a bit of a free-for-all.

“The problem is Mr Layden had moved in after the complainer and has been parking his van there.

“He has nowhere else to park and the complainer has taken umbrage at that – this led to the altercation.”

Alexander McLeod Place
The scuffle happened on Alexander McLeod Place, Fallin, by Stirling.

He added: “A neighbour indicated that the complainer was trying to restrain the accused on the floor and the complainer has Mr Layden in some sort of hold on the neck.

“He was frightened and felt he was blacking out and he bit him to get him to release his grip.

“He very, very much regrets this situation.”

Leyden admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner on September 27 last year.

