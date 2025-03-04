Perth bus station pervert finally convicted over sick comments to teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth bus station pervert finally convicted over sick comments to teen

George Begg was found guilty after trial after initially admitting his guilt, then changing his plea.

By Ross Gardiner
George Begg
George Begg.

A convicted pervert is back on the sex offenders register after he told a 14-year-old at Perth bus station “what are you going to do if I touch you?”

In October, George Begg wrote into Perth Sheriff Court admitting acting in a threatening or abusive manner and communicating indecently, including telling the schoolgirl “you’re nothing but a slut”.

However, he changed his plea after seeking legal advice and stood trial, denying the drunken offences.

Begg, 59, ambled across the platform at the Leonard Street station, inebriated after an afternoon of cider and vodka.

He told a sheriff he retaliated with foul-mouthed abuse after teenagers at his stance called him an “alky b*****d”.

He was finally found guilty of both offences on Monday.

Trial

The court heard that on May 3 last year, Begg arrived at the bus station and became frustrated when he missed the X56 service to Edinburgh.

He asked a female Stagecoach employee if she worked for “that shower of b*****ds” before approaching a group of teenagers at another stance.

The employee phoned the police when she heard Begg’s foul remark to a 14-year-old.

A bus driver also told Begg to leave when he saw the altercation begin.

Giving evidence, Begg claimed the teens had called him an “alky b*****d” and he had told the girl: “Go away you wee slapper.”

He added: “I made a mistake, yes. Then they started. That’s why I said that.

“If they didn’t say anything to me, I’d have sat on that bench and waited.”

His solicitor Alan Davie said: “He hasn’t painted himself as being whiter than white.

“He tells me he’s drinking less.”

Guilty at last

Sheriff William Wood found Begg guilty of directing a sexual verbal communication to his young victim to “obtain sexual gratification” or to humiliate, distress or alarm her.

The sheriff also convicted Begg of threatening or abusive behaviour by uttering threats of violence and derogatory remarks.

He fined the chef £420 altogether and placed him under supervision and on the sex offenders register, each for six months.

The sheriff said: “If those remarks were made, it’s quite offensive.

“Mr Begg, you were drunk at the time all of this happened.

“What a mess you’ve got yourself into.”

Previous conviction

Begg, of Cromlix Road, Perth, was jailed at the same court in October 2013.

He admitted being in possession of indecent photos of children at his then-home in Crieff on January 14 that year.

The court heard police went to question him about being drunk in the street.

When he began acting suspiciously, officers initially thought he might be in possession of stolen goods.

They found indecent images on his phone, including pictures of boys and girls as young as four.

He also had a list of paedophile websites on the front page of his diary.

At the time, Begg had insisted he did not find the images arousing.

He was jailed for 112 days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stuart Crichton
Fife security guard given absolute discharge after striking 'bullying' colleague
Kevin Leyden
Stirlingshire joiner in court over 'utter nonsense' parking space scuffle
Templeton Woods sign, Stephen Bell
Dundee man ordered to dig his own grave in Templeton Woods before savage crowbar…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Attempted murder and car blaze charges
Shaun Deuchars
Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile's phone
James Beveridge
Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia
Zaid Muhammad
Just Eat stalker turned up at Fife woman's door on Christmas Eve with fake…
Aimee Crockatt at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman stunned passengers with drunken train rage attack on partner
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Cars torched in row over 26-year-old's relationship with Fife girl, 14
Gilles Brown
Former Kirkcaldy secondary school teacher on register for sending sexual videos to teens