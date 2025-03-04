Perth bus station pervert finally convicted over sick comments to teen

A convicted pervert is back on the sex offenders register after he told a 14-year-old at Perth bus station “what are you going to do if I touch you?”

In October, George Begg wrote into Perth Sheriff Court admitting acting in a threatening or abusive manner and communicating indecently, including telling the schoolgirl “you’re nothing but a slut”.

However, he changed his plea after seeking legal advice and stood trial, denying the drunken offences.

Begg, 59, ambled across the platform at the Leonard Street station, inebriated after an afternoon of cider and vodka.

He told a sheriff he retaliated with foul-mouthed abuse after teenagers at his stance called him an “alky b*****d”.

He was finally found guilty of both offences on Monday.

Trial

The court heard that on May 3 last year, Begg arrived at the bus station and became frustrated when he missed the X56 service to Edinburgh.

He asked a female Stagecoach employee if she worked for “that shower of b*****ds” before approaching a group of teenagers at another stance.

The employee phoned the police when she heard Begg’s foul remark to a 14-year-old.

A bus driver also told Begg to leave when he saw the altercation begin.

Giving evidence, Begg claimed the teens had called him an “alky b*****d” and he had told the girl: “Go away you wee slapper.”

He added: “I made a mistake, yes. Then they started. That’s why I said that.

“If they didn’t say anything to me, I’d have sat on that bench and waited.”

His solicitor Alan Davie said: “He hasn’t painted himself as being whiter than white.

“He tells me he’s drinking less.”

Guilty at last

Sheriff William Wood found Begg guilty of directing a sexual verbal communication to his young victim to “obtain sexual gratification” or to humiliate, distress or alarm her.

The sheriff also convicted Begg of threatening or abusive behaviour by uttering threats of violence and derogatory remarks.

He fined the chef £420 altogether and placed him under supervision and on the sex offenders register, each for six months.

The sheriff said: “If those remarks were made, it’s quite offensive.

“Mr Begg, you were drunk at the time all of this happened.

“What a mess you’ve got yourself into.”

Previous conviction

Begg, of Cromlix Road, Perth, was jailed at the same court in October 2013.

He admitted being in possession of indecent photos of children at his then-home in Crieff on January 14 that year.

The court heard police went to question him about being drunk in the street.

When he began acting suspiciously, officers initially thought he might be in possession of stolen goods.

They found indecent images on his phone, including pictures of boys and girls as young as four.

He also had a list of paedophile websites on the front page of his diary.

At the time, Begg had insisted he did not find the images arousing.

He was jailed for 112 days.

