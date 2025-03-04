Tuesday court round-up — House nips and cocaine seizure charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — House nips and cocaine seizure charge

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
An Angus bus driver’s career is over after being caught behind the wheel after boozing on ‘house nips’ in Montrose.

Michael Sesmundo, 49, of Langley Avenue in Montrose, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (52 mics/22) on February 15.

Prosecutor Bill Kermode explained police concerned about his driving, pulled him over on Newhame Road, near the corner of North Esk Street.

The first offender’s solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He was a bus driver. That employment’s obviously been lost.

“He’s from the Philippines originally. Friends from the Philippines had visited.

“They’d had a meal. One of them had brought some spirit from Asia. House nips were consumed.

“He’s aware that he’s the author of his own misfortune. He’s not really a drinker at all, this was a special occasion.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley banned Sesmundo from driving for a year and fined him £520 altogether.

Templeton Woods terror

A violent brute from Dundee who abducted a man, forced him to dig his own grave at Templeton Woods and mercilessly beat him with a crowbar has been jailed for four-and-a-half years. Remorseless Stephen Bell forced his victim into concealing drugs on his person before putting him in a car boot and inflicting a life-endangering attack after a failed drugs plot.

Templeton Woods sign, Stephen Bell
Stephen Bell committed the horrific attack in Templeton Woods.

Double the limit the day after

A Dundee care home worker called police after smelling alcohol from a visitor who then took a 10-minute drive home.

Officers turned up at Arlene Higgins‘ home on South Road, where she was found to be more than double (58mics/ 22) the drink-drive limit.

The 61-year-old was fined and banned after pleading guilty to the offence on February 5 this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Higgins was visiting her mother before a staff member, who was asked to take a photo, noticed alcohol on her breath and believed her eyes were glazed

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said police were called after Higgins was seen getting into her car, with officers following her vehicle through parts of Menzieshill.

The car was found parked close to her home.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “She is utterly ashamed of herself.

“This is a complete example of having taken drink the evening before. A friend that lives abroad had come to visit her.

“She hadn’t taken any alcohol in the morning and waited until the early afternoon to visit her mother.”

Mr Laverty said Higgins had since sold her car and had no intention of driving again.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined her £500 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

Sick secret folder

A paedophile caught with almost 12,000 videos and images of children being sexually abused used group chats to share the sick material. Police raided Shaun Deuchars’ former home in Arbroath and uncovered a secret folder on his mobile phone.

Shaun Deuchars
Shaun Deuchars.

Drugs seizure appearance

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged £400,000 cocaine seizure in Dundee.

Kai Buchan is accused of being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug from an address on Provost Road, close to Dens Park stadium.

The 23-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation on petition.

Police raided the address on February 25, with officers claiming four kilos of cocaine was discovered.

Buchan faces separate allegations of possessing drugs with the intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

No plea was offered on Buchan’s behalf by solicitor Alexandra Short during the short hearing in private.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane committed Buchan, of Dundee, for further examination and released him on bail meantime.

Caught on camera

A vile pensioner was caught on camera sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman, suffering from dementia, who had wandered from her Fife home. James Beveridge, 70, took the woman back home but then exploited her vulnerability by sexually assaulting her in her living room. He was unaware the woman’s daughter had recently installed cameras to keep on an eye on her mother.

James Beveridge
James Beveridge arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Spared prison

A convicted drug-dealer involved in an £18,000 cannabis operation has been spared a return to prison.

Liam Forbes was sentenced to 13 months in custody in October 2023 after the city’s sheriff court heard how he bankrolled his mum’s funeral by dealing cocaine.

It has now transpired that days earlier, Forbes was snared for being concerned in the supply of cannabis on Craigmore Street, where he lives.

Proceeds of crime action has now been taken against Forbes who narrowly avoided another jail sentence for the September 25 2023 offence.

Liam Forbes
Liam Forbes previously dealt cocaine to pay for his mother’s funeral.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said the criminal benefit of Forbes’ enterprise was £18,476, with only £2,065 available as part of a confiscation order.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said Forbes has been “doing very well” since his release from prison, which prompted Sheriff George Way to place him on supervision for 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

