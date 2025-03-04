Fife security guard given absolute discharge after striking ‘bullying’ colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Fife security guard given absolute discharge after striking ‘bullying’ colleague

The accused was working at Babcock Rosyth when his temper boiled over at a 'fat boy' jibe.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stuart Crichton
Stuart Crichton was granted an absolute discharge.

A Fife man who punched his “bullying” security guard colleague in the face and chipped his tooth for calling him “fat boy” has been granted an absolute discharge.

Stuart Crichton appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to assaulting a colleague by striking him to the face to his injury and disfigurement at Babcock Rosyth on August 29 last year.

Prosecutor Aimee Mason told the court previously Crichton, 31, and his victim had been manning security gates and the complainer said to Crichton “all right, fat boy”.

The fiscal said: “The accused has taken offence to this and struck the complainer in the face.”

The fiscal said he went to hospital, adding: “He was then required to attend a dentist and had a chipped front tooth, which required composite bonding.

“There was also a small chip in another tooth which needed a filling”.

After being charged, Crichton, of Mackinnon Place, Dunfermline,  said: “People were aware of bullying I had received from him.”

‘Heat of the moment’

Because of the effect on his client’s ability to work in security, defence lawyer Pete Robertson argued for an absolute discharge, which would mean no conviction being recorded.

He said Crichton had reported “a course of bullying for being fat” which had “boiled over on that day”.

He said his client was regularly called “fat boy” – more than twice a week – for a couple of months.

The lawyer said: “On that day he had gone in, the complainer called him ‘fat boy’… he told him this is not funny and the guy says it is hilarious and he struck out.

“He accepts he should not have done it but it was in the heat of the moment”.

Absolute discharge granted

Mr Robertson said Crichton has no previous convictions.

He has an honours degree in exercise, science, coaching and development and could have been a volunteer football coach but has not been able to as he must have clean disclosure.

Crichton had been working at the time for GeoAmey or G4S, contracted by a major corporation in Rosyth to do checks and identification at the docks.

Mr Robertson said Crichton has had an SIA (security industry authority) licence since 2020 which allows him to be a door supervisor and to transit cash but his work could be in jeopardy.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon had asked for evidence of the effect of a conviction on Crichton’s employment.

An email was produced about a job offer with a transport firm based at Edinburgh Airport, which would require clean disclosure.

Sheriff O’Hanlon, in the circumstances, granted absolute discharge.

