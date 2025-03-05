Dundee man on register for sex offence committed when he was 13

A Dundee man has been placed on the sex offenders register after sexually abusing a young boy more than a decade ago.

Brandon Harrington targeted the child at an address in the city on an occasion between May 2011 and June 2013.

At the time the boy was between the ages of seven and nine and Harrington – now 26 – was 13.

Harrington was convicted of causing a child under the age of 13 to participate in sexual activity by repeatedly placing the boy’s hand on his penis and forcing him to carry out a sex act on him.

He was convicted by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

Not proven and not guilty charges

The eight men and six women cleared Harrington of a further four charges.

The jury found it not proven that he used lewd and libidinous practices towards the same boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between May 2010 and November the same year.

A charge of orally raping the boy in July 2015 was also not proven.

Harrington was found not guilty of two charges relating to a second boy.

He had been accused using lewd and libidinous behaviour towards him when he was just five by touching the boy and forcing him to lick and touch his penis.

He was also accused of sexually assaulting a child under 13 by causing him to participate in sexual activity and repeatedly touching him and forcing the child to carry out a sex act on him.

The child was said to be between the ages of five and nine at the time.

Sentencing deferred

Two further charges of physical assault – one against each boy – were dropped by The Crown.

All off the offences were alleged to have taken place in Dundee.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports.

Harrington, of Ward Road, Dundee, was placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

