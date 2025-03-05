Dundee man on register for sex offence committed when he was 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee man on register for sex offence committed when he was 13

Brandon Harrington stood trial at the High Court in Stirling.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Brandon Harrington
Brandon Harrington.

A Dundee man has been placed on the sex offenders register after sexually abusing a young boy more than a decade ago.

Brandon Harrington targeted the child at an address in the city on an occasion between May 2011 and June 2013.

At the time the boy was between the ages of seven and nine and Harrington – now 26 – was 13.

Harrington was convicted of causing a child under the age of 13 to participate in sexual activity by repeatedly placing the boy’s hand on his penis and forcing him to carry out a sex act on him.

He was convicted by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

Not proven and not guilty charges

The eight men and six women cleared Harrington of a further four charges.

The jury found it not proven that he used lewd and libidinous practices towards the same boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between May 2010 and November the same year.

A charge of orally raping the boy in July 2015 was also not proven.

Harrington was found not guilty of two charges relating to a second boy.

He had been accused using lewd and libidinous behaviour towards him when he was just five by touching the boy and forcing him to lick and touch his penis.

He was also accused of sexually assaulting a child under 13 by causing him to participate in sexual activity and repeatedly touching him and forcing the child to carry out a sex act on him.

The child was said to be between the ages of five and nine at the time.

Sentencing deferred

Two further charges of physical assault – one against each boy – were dropped by The Crown.

All off the offences were alleged to have taken place in Dundee.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports.

Harrington, of Ward Road, Dundee, was placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gordon Gibson
Fife thug assaulted pregnant women and battered man in street with golf club
Gemma Duncan
Teenager deliberately hit with car in Dundee street row
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — House nips and cocaine seizure charge
Stuart Crichton
Fife security guard given absolute discharge after striking 'bullying' colleague
Kevin Leyden
Stirlingshire joiner in court over 'utter nonsense' parking space scuffle
George Begg
Perth bus station pervert finally convicted over sick comments to teen
Templeton Woods sign, Stephen Bell
Dundee man ordered to dig his own grave in Templeton Woods before savage crowbar…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Attempted murder and car blaze charges
Shaun Deuchars
Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile's phone
James Beveridge
Fife pervert, 70, caught on camera sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia