Dundee lout jailed for terrorising XL Bully dog with zombie knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee lout jailed for terrorising XL Bully dog with zombie knife

Craig Montague pinned the dog to a bed with the knife.

By Ciaran Shanks
Craig Montague
Craig Montague. Image: Facebook

An alcohol-fuelled lout who used a “terrifying” 10-inch zombie knife to pin his XL Bully dog onto a bed has been jailed for two years.

Craig Montague drew the weapon on his pet Nova, before threatening to stab his XL Bully-cross Kilo, who was left “shaking and urinating”.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how Montague flew into a rage because he had to collect his pets from a relative’s home for gnawing on furniture.

Montague, 31, had been remanded in custody since May last year and is now subject to stringent, post-prison supervision.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “There can be no legitimate purpose for any person possessing the type of knife you possessed.

“It’s terrifying in appearance and obviously of lethal propensity.

“There can be no place in our society for knives of this kind.”

Terrorised dogs

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie previously described how a “passive aggressive” Montague appeared at his relative’s kitchen window.

He marched into a bedroom where Nova was lying on a bed.

Montague shouted: “See you, you fat c***” at the animal.

He armed himself with a large zombie knife from a black sheath which was strapped to his chest.

The weapon – described by Montague as his “ZK” – had a 10-inch blue blade with silver edges and black and green rope around its handle.

Montague used the flat side of the blade to push Nova’s body into the bed.

Police were contacted and Montague – jailed in 2015 for abusive behaviour with a knife – shouted for the child to get out before terrifying Kilo in the bathroom.

The thug made the dog shake and urinate before threatening to stab the animal.

Determined to be law-abiding

The HMP Perth prisoner returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Larry Flynn said Montague is now determined to lead a law-abiding lifestyle.

The lawyer said: “He consumed alcohol and however you dress it up, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Montague was sentenced to two years in prison backdated to May 3 2024 as well as being made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Gordon Gibson
Fife thug assaulted pregnant women and battered man in street with golf club
Gemma Duncan
Teenager deliberately hit with car in Dundee street row
Brandon Harrington
Dundee man on register for sex offence committed when he was 13
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — House nips and cocaine seizure charge
Stuart Crichton
Fife security guard given absolute discharge after striking 'bullying' colleague
Kevin Leyden
Stirlingshire joiner in court over 'utter nonsense' parking space scuffle
George Begg
Perth bus station pervert finally convicted over sick comments to teen
Templeton Woods sign, Stephen Bell
Dundee man ordered to dig his own grave in Templeton Woods before savage crowbar…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Attempted murder and car blaze charges
Shaun Deuchars
Forensic experts found Category A child abuse material on Arbroath paedophile's phone