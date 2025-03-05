Teenager deliberately hit with car in Dundee street row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Teenager deliberately hit with car in Dundee street row

Gemma Duncan crossed the carriageway to strike her victim on the back of the legs.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gemma Duncan
Gemma Duncan, right, will return to court for sentencing later.

A teenager was deliberately hit with a car on a busy Dundee road after becoming embroiled in a heated dispute with a stranger.

Gemma Duncan mounted the pavement on Albert Street and ploughed her Peugeot 207 into the back of the 18-year-old’s leg before striking a butcher’s shop.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the teen managed to “limp” away after landing on the car bonnet.

Duncan is at risk of being jailed after pleading guilty to striking the victim with her car on June 11 2022.

Street attack

The 41-year-old’s ex-partner George Stark, associate Christopher Wilkie and others came across the teenager and his 12-year-old sister, who ran off because she was scared.

The parties were unknown to each other and Mr Wilkie became involved in a row with the eventual victim, with the court hearing how he “stood his ground”.

Prosecutor Rachel Hill said: “At about the same time, the accused was driving south on Albert Street and came to a stop on the opposite side of the road.

“The accused’s car cut across traffic, forcing other road users to come to a stop.

“It then mounted the pavement, striking the complainer on the back of his left leg causing him to fall backwards on the bonnet of the accused.”

Wilkie then assaulted the teenager before the car collided with David Grewar & Son’s shop.

Albert Street
The attack happened on Albert Street.

“The complainer began limping northwards from Albert Street to Eliza Street,” Ms Hill added.

“The accused re-entered the vehicle, pulled away from the locus driving southwards towards Dundee city centre.”

The visibly damaged car was found a short distance away by police with the whole incident captured on CCTV.

The teen did not seek medical treatment but sustained a two-inch cut to his right shin and a one-inch abrasion to his left forearm.

Guilty

Duncan, of Erskine Street, pled guilty on indictment to assaulting the teenager by driving across the carriageway towards oncoming traffic, mounting the pavement, striking him on the body and colliding with the shop at 114-116 Albert Street.

She also admitted failing to appear at court on November 14 2023 before eventually being apprehended by police in December last year.

Wilkie was previously sentenced to three months in prison in November 2023 for the assault on the victim.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence on Duncan until April for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

