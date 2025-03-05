Teenager deliberately hit with car in Dundee street row

A teenager was deliberately hit with a car on a busy Dundee road after becoming embroiled in a heated dispute with a stranger.

Gemma Duncan mounted the pavement on Albert Street and ploughed her Peugeot 207 into the back of the 18-year-old’s leg before striking a butcher’s shop.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the teen managed to “limp” away after landing on the car bonnet.

Duncan is at risk of being jailed after pleading guilty to striking the victim with her car on June 11 2022.

Street attack

The 41-year-old’s ex-partner George Stark, associate Christopher Wilkie and others came across the teenager and his 12-year-old sister, who ran off because she was scared.

The parties were unknown to each other and Mr Wilkie became involved in a row with the eventual victim, with the court hearing how he “stood his ground”.

Prosecutor Rachel Hill said: “At about the same time, the accused was driving south on Albert Street and came to a stop on the opposite side of the road.

“The accused’s car cut across traffic, forcing other road users to come to a stop.

“It then mounted the pavement, striking the complainer on the back of his left leg causing him to fall backwards on the bonnet of the accused.”

Wilkie then assaulted the teenager before the car collided with David Grewar & Son’s shop.

“The complainer began limping northwards from Albert Street to Eliza Street,” Ms Hill added.

“The accused re-entered the vehicle, pulled away from the locus driving southwards towards Dundee city centre.”

The visibly damaged car was found a short distance away by police with the whole incident captured on CCTV.

The teen did not seek medical treatment but sustained a two-inch cut to his right shin and a one-inch abrasion to his left forearm.

Guilty

Duncan, of Erskine Street, pled guilty on indictment to assaulting the teenager by driving across the carriageway towards oncoming traffic, mounting the pavement, striking him on the body and colliding with the shop at 114-116 Albert Street.

She also admitted failing to appear at court on November 14 2023 before eventually being apprehended by police in December last year.

Wilkie was previously sentenced to three months in prison in November 2023 for the assault on the victim.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence on Duncan until April for a social work report to be prepared.

