Hungover Callander man ripped bagpipes from terrified 10-year-old busker’s hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Hungover Callander man ripped bagpipes from terrified 10-year-old busker’s hands

Andrew Sturrock's young victim still has nightmares about the incident, Stirling Sheriff Court heard.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Andrew Sturrock
Andrew Sturrock leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.

A hungover man left a child bagpiper “traumatised” in Callander after ripping his instrument from his arms as he busked for sweetie money.

Andrew Sturrock had been woken from a drunken slumber and slammed the expensive instrument to the ground, causing £150 of damage.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the boy, who was just 10 at the time, has suffered recurring nightmares and has given up busking as a result.

Busker, 10, told to ‘shut the f*** up’

Fiscal depute Lucy Clarke told the court the piper had set up on the Callander’s Station Road.

She said: “At 9am (the complainer), aged 10, attended at Station Road dressed in his kilt and with his bagpipes to busk for money for sweets.

“At 9.30am a witness was within her motor vehicle while another witness was unloading his lorry – they witnessed the incident.

“The accused marched from his address, went over to (the complainer), and shouted at him ‘shut the f*** up’.

“He proceeded to pull the bagpipes from him and throw them on the ground, causing damage.”

She said the witnesses came to the boy’s aid and told Sturrock to leave.

He did so but returned and had to be told to leave for a second time.

Station Road, Callander
The boy was piping on Station Road, in the centre of Callander. Image: Google

The prosecutor said the boy was left “inconsolable”.

“The Crown has information from his mother that he continues to be traumatised by this and has struggled to sleep and has recurring nightmares about the accused approaching him and shouting in his face.

“He’s lost confidence playing his bagpipes and no longer wishes to busk.”

Still drunk from night before

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said Sturrock had been drinking heavily the night before the incident.

“He was in a drunken slumber when he heard these bagpipes outside his window.

“He was still intoxicated when he went out to stop the noise.

“He didn’t appreciate that it was a child playing the bagpipes but he does accept that it was.

“He went back to apologise to the lad but was told he was better going back to his house.

“It was a drunken act, a foolish act and one that he regrets.”

Sturrock, of Station Road admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the child on August 6 last year by shouting, swearing and seizing his bagpipes.

‘Hang your head in shame’

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon lambasted the 40-year-old, saying: “This was appalling behaviour to a 10-year-old child.

“To behave this way is extremely unacceptable. You should hold your head in shame.”

He placed Sturrock on an 18-month supervision order and told him he must pay £500 compensation to the boy.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mharie McRitchie and Duane Haney
Vulnerable man stamped on and robbed in Perth city centre by 'despicable' pair
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I need to get to my mum'
Craig Montague
Dundee lout jailed for terrorising XL Bully dog with zombie knife
Gordon Gibson
Fife thug assaulted pregnant women and battered man in street with golf club
Gemma Duncan
Teenager deliberately hit with car in Dundee street row
Brandon Harrington
Dundee man on register for sex offence committed when he was 13
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — House nips and cocaine seizure charge
Stuart Crichton
Fife security guard given absolute discharge after striking 'bullying' colleague
Kevin Leyden
Stirlingshire joiner in court over 'utter nonsense' parking space scuffle
George Begg
Perth bus station pervert finally convicted over sick comments to teen