Man forced way into stranger’s Dundee home and told her: ‘I’m Graeme Souness – your life would be better with me’

Graham Soave made the weird comment before sexually assaulting the woman.

By Ciaran Shanks
Graham Soave
Graham Soave at a previous court appearance.

A terrified woman was sexually assaulted in her Dundee home by a stranger who claimed he was Graeme Souness.

Graham Soave later boarded a bus in Douglas, punching its only passenger on the face after being told to leave him alone.

The 36-year-old is locked up ahead of sentencing for the January 24 offences.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how children were present for some of Soave’s bizarre behaviour when he continually tried to enter the house of a woman he did not know.

Two residents came out of their homes at around 10.10pm after Soave was seen in gardens before knocking over a bin.

Children ran from a property and into a car before Soave began speaking to a woman as if he knew her.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said Soave, of Prior Road in Forfar, began banging at her front door and refusing to leave.

He managed to force his way in before putting his arms under the woman’s arms and making the bizarre claim about the Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland football legend.

He said: “My name is Graeme Souness and your life would be better with me.

“You need to live your life and move on.”

Soave then kissed her face without consent and grabbed her breast under her clothing.

The court heard this left the woman feeling “violated”.

Graeme Souness
Soave said he was ‘Graeme Souness’ before assaulting the stranger.

Soave walked away and boarded an Xplore Dundee bus with the aim of travelling to the city centre.

However, it was heading in the wrong direction and Soave sat down next to the only passenger.

Mr Harding said: “The accused became agitated and started to gesture as if he was going to hit him.

“The complainer said to leave him alone.

“The accused returned to the front of the bus, dropped his phone and walked over and muttered ‘when I get back to you I swear to god’.”

Soave, now a registered sex offender, then punched him to the side of the face which caused bruising and a cut to his eye.

He admitted attending an address in Douglas uninvited, shouting, acting aggressively, repeatedly trying to enter a house and repeatedly refusing to leave before sexually assaulting the woman and punching the bus passenger to his injury.

Solicitor Jim Caird said: “He is extremely ashamed and very shocked at his behaviour.

“He was certainly very heavily intoxicated.”

Reports were ordered by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane, who deferred sentence on Soave until April and continued his remand in custody.

