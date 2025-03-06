Thursday court round-up — Double killer vs machine gun murderer

A domestic abuser repeatedly threatened and harassed his ex-partner for more than a year.

Cameron Mitchell also vandalised the woman’s car during the course of abusive behaviour between July 2022 and July 2023 at an address in Dundee and elsewhere.

Mitchell, of Vorlich Avenue in the Panmurefield area, pled guilty to repeatedly sending the woman emails, messages and social media voice notes that were offensive and threatening.

He accused her of cheating, before scratching the boot and rear window of her car as well as pulling the wing mirrors.

Mitchell shouted and swore at her, blamed her for “ruining his plans” and “begged” her to reconcile with him.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the 24-year-old pled guilty on the day he was due to stand trial.

He was fined a total of £640 by Sheriff Eric Brown who made him subject to a 12-month non-harassment order.

‘Despicable’ pair

A pair of “despicable” criminals are behind bars after their victim – an epileptic man – was stamped on and robbed in Perth city centre. The vulnerable victim was targeted by Mharie McRitchie, 32, and Duane Haney, 43, on St John’s Place, Perth in January 2022. McRitchie robbed Lindsay of his phone and Haney stamped on his head

Double killer slashed fellow murderer

A double killer has been hit with further prison time after slashing the leg of a machine gun murderer in HMP Perth.

Paul Erskine, 29, attacked Cadil Huseen, who was part of a gang that gunned down a man in Edinburgh during a drugs war.

In 2015, Erskine was ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison in 2015 as part of a life sentence for culpable homicide and murder.

Erskine and fellow brute Andrew Moran killed Harry Reekie, 65, and 31-year-old Steven Mitchell within just 36 hours in Bathgate, West Lothian.

In 2019, he was slapped with two extra years in custody for slashing fellow prisoner Samuel McIntyre with a razor blade in HMP Kilmarnock.

Erskine will now serve a further 18 months in custody after being convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of assaulting Huseen to his severe injury.

He was found guilty by a majority verdict of seizing and placing his arm around his victim’s neck, before striking his right leg with a “sharp implement” in the prison’s C Hall.

Huseen was a key witness in Erskine’s trial and was under the protection of GeoAmey officers while giving evidence.

Mohammed Abdi was gunned down in 2014 by a gang which included Huseen, who is serving a minimum jail term of 25 years as part of a life sentence.

Bagpipe fury

A hungover man left a 10-year-old bagpiper “traumatised” in Perthshire after ripping his instrument from his arms as he busked for sweetie money. Andrew Sturrock had been woken from a drunken slumber and slammed the expensive instrument to the ground. The boy has suffered nightmares and given up busking as a result.

Dundee driving charges

A 32-year-old man allegedly mounted a pavement to repeatedly drive at a takeaway before driving the wrong way up Dundee’s Hilltown.

Paul Malone is accused of driving onto the pavement to dodge police, forcing pedestrians to take evasive action on March 4.

Malone is charged with driving a Vauxhall Corsa dangerously by driving towards Babu’s at speed, mounting the kerb and pavement before braking harshly to “avoid colliding with the facade on three occasions”.

Prosecutors allege Malone drove the wrong way on Hilltown, mounted a pavement to avoid an approaching police car and compelled pedestrians to move out of the way.

He faces separate charges of failing to provide specimens of breath, failing to provide information about an accident and driving without insurance.

Malone, of Annan Terrace, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the claims.

His case was continued without plea to a case management hearing later this month by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane, who released him on bail.

‘I’m Graeme Souness’

A terrified woman was sexually assaulted in her Dundee home by stranger Graham Soave. After forcing his way inside, the creep told her ‘I’m Graeme Souness and your life would be better with me’.

Struck 82-year-old

An 82-year-old woman was left seriously injured after being knocked down by a driver who went the wrong way on a Fife roundabout.

Paul Todd pled guilty to striking the woman as she crossed the road on Castle Street, St Monans on October 28 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Todd was driving the wrong way around a roundabout and failed to make proper observations before striking the woman.

Todd, who lives on Castle Street, admitted causing serious injury through careless driving on the day he was due to stand trial.

The 54-year-old was fined a total of £470 by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, who disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

