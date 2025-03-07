Self-proclaimed ‘beast’ told police he would w**k in every city in Scotland after being caught on Stirling street

A self proclaimed “beast” told police he was going to “w**k in every city” after being caught having a less-than-private moment in a Stirling stairwell.

Niall Gray snuck into the close leading to Ian Gallacher Jewellers but was spotted by officers as he masturbated.

Police had originally been called because of his behaviour at a nearby pub.

Fiscal depute Lucy Clarke told Stirling Sheriff Court that following his arrest Gray had described himself as a “beast”.

She said: “At 12.15am Stirling police officers were dispatched in relation to door staff at a licensed premises reporting concern for the accused, who was acting erratically.

“Police arrived at the licensed premises and were told he had headed along Murray Place.

“He was traced outside Ian Gallacher Jewellers.

“The accused was seen to have a fully erect penis and was masturbating.

“He only stopped when police approached him.

“He was arrested and replied: ‘I’m a beast’ and ‘I cannae have a w**k in the street? How am I not allowed to w**k in the street?’”

‘Every city’ boast

Ms Clarke said Gray’s bizarre statements continued at the police station.

She told the court he said: “I’m a f**king beast.

“‘Let me out and I’ll start the beast-loving. I’m going to w**k in every city, every town.

“‘I’ve w**ked in the middle of Stirling and you are going to let me get away with it.

“‘I’m the beast that literally w**ked in front of the police’.”

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, acting for the 35-year-old, said his client was unaware he was visible from the street.

He said: “He was immensely drunk at the time.

“He was refused entry to (a pub) and on the basis of his behaviour police were called.

“He was within the entry to a close.

“He thought it was somewhere fairly discrete but it wasn’t – it was in full view of the pavement.

“He regrets his behaviour and his comments to the police.”

He said Gray had no analogous previous convictions.

Gray, of no fixed abode, admitted committing and act of public indecency in Murray Place on February 6.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said the comments were “extremely concerning”.

He sentenced Gray to four months in prison.

