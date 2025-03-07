Self-proclaimed ‘beast’ told police he would w**k in every city in Scotland after being caught on Stirling street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Self-proclaimed ‘beast’ told police he would w**k in every city in Scotland after being caught on Stirling street

Niall Gray made a series of bizarre sexual statements after police arrested him.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Stirling Sheriff Court
Gray's bizarre statements were outlined at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A self proclaimed “beast” told police he was going to “w**k in every city” after being caught having a less-than-private moment in a Stirling stairwell.

Niall Gray snuck into the close leading to Ian Gallacher Jewellers but was spotted by officers as he masturbated.

Police had originally been called because of his behaviour at a nearby pub.

Fiscal depute Lucy Clarke told Stirling Sheriff Court that following his arrest Gray had described himself as a “beast”.

She said: “At 12.15am Stirling police officers were dispatched in relation to door staff at a licensed premises reporting concern for the accused, who was acting erratically.

“Police arrived at the licensed premises and were told he had headed along Murray Place.

“He was traced outside Ian Gallacher Jewellers.

“The accused was seen to have a fully erect penis and was masturbating.

“He only stopped when police approached him.

“He was arrested and replied: ‘I’m a beast’ and ‘I cannae have a w**k in the street? How am I not allowed to w**k in the street?’”

‘Every city’ boast

Ms Clarke said Gray’s bizarre statements continued at the police station.

She told the court he said: “I’m a f**king beast.

“‘Let me out and I’ll start the beast-loving. I’m going to w**k in every city, every town.

“‘I’ve w**ked in the middle of Stirling and you are going to let me get away with it.

“‘I’m the beast that literally w**ked in front of the police’.”

Murray Place, Stirling
Gray was caught in full public view on Murray Place, Stirling.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, acting for the 35-year-old, said his client was unaware he was visible from the street.

He said: “He was immensely drunk at the time.

“He was refused entry to (a pub) and on the basis of his behaviour police were called.

“He was within the entry to a close.

“He thought it was somewhere fairly discrete but it wasn’t  – it was in full view of the pavement.

“He regrets his behaviour and his comments to the police.”

He said Gray had no analogous previous convictions.

Gray, of no fixed abode, admitted committing and act of public indecency in Murray Place on February 6.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said the comments were “extremely concerning”.

He sentenced Gray to four months in prison.

