Stirling court round-up — Doughnuts, rings and pins

A Stirling man has been banned from driving after hitting a car while doing “doughnuts”.

Daniel Ramsay sped around the Castleview park and ride car park while carrying out dangerous manoeuvres such as drifts and handbrake turns.

He eventually collided with another vehicle, causing £2,500 of damage.

The 38-year-old, of St John Street, admitted driving dangerously on July 21 2023.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and disqualified for 21 months and must resit the extended driving test to regain his licence.

Chef’s shame

A chef Cromlix House Hotel in Dunblane lost his job after his employers discovered he was on the sex offenders register. Harry Park, 25, was suspended and immediately resigned less than 24 hours before appearing in court for a review hearing. He had admitted possessing child abuse images between 2021 and 2022 while employed at a different hotel, in Argyll. Read the full story here.

Ring removal row

A Stirling man struggled with police officers as they tried to remove a ring he said was stuck on his finger.

Michael Dornan was in police custody when they tried to remove his jewellery as part of procedure.

However, he claimed the ring did not come off and struggled with police officers when they attempted to remove it.

The 48-year-old of Drip Road, Stirling admitted resisting an officer at Falkirk police station on December 6 last year and was fined £360.

Pinned for police

A Stirling man was pinned to the ground by a neighbour after terrifying his ex in Fallin.

Ross McMaster, 47, went to a property in the village after a night drinking with friends and shouted abuse at the woman, calling her “whore” and “slut” and banging on her car and kicking her door.

She called police and a neighbour for help.

The neighbour tried to diffuse the situation but pinned McMaster on the ground when he approached aggressively.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and in court, McMaster admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on December 20 last year.

A solicitor for the accused said he was drunk at the time but has given up alcohol after landing a new job in the forestry industry.

He was fined £750 and banned from contacting the woman for three years.

Jailed

Kieran Clark, 29, of Davidson Street, Whins of Milton, has been jailed for knife possession.

Clark also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on Bannockburn’s Main Street on July 5 2023.

He was told he must serve an extended sentence of three years and three months.

The custodial part of the sentence was set at 27 months, with a further 12 months on licence.

Scissors threat

A woman who held up a tailor’s shop in Stirling armed with a pair of his own scissors has been jailed for two years. Amber Fleming, 26, walked into the shop, locked the door, picked up the scissors and pointed them at the proprietor’s stomach before emptying his till/. She then marched him to a cash machine for more money. Read the full story here.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.