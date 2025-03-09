Chef at top Stirlingshire hotel loses job for child sex images offence

A chef at a top Stirlingshire hotel lost his job after his employers discovered he was on the sex offenders register.

Harry Park was suspended and immediately resigned from Cromlix House Hotel in Dunblane less than 24 hours before appearing at Stirling Sheriff Court for a review hearing.

The 25-year-old had admitted possession of child abuse images between April 2021 and October 2022, while employed at Portnavadie Marina in Argyll.

He was originally sentenced at Dunoon Sheriff Court in October.

The full extent of his offending is unclear as there was no journalist in court at the time and the Crown does not release details after the case has called, nor to any journalist who was not present.

Chef de partie Park was sentenced to three-years supervision and ordered to take part in the Moving Forward to Change programme for sexual offenders.

He was also told to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and placed on the register for three years.

A review hearing was scheduled in Stirling this week, which saw Park reveal his employment had come to an end after The Courier contacted the Dunblane hotel – owned by tennis star Andy Murray and his wife Kim – for clarification on his status.

Suspended and resigned

Representing himself, Park told the court: “As of last night, I’m unemployed.

“My current employer found out I had court. I was a chef at Cromlix House.

“They were worried about the backlash because of the celebrity owners.”

He said he was benefitting from being placed on the sex offenders programme.

“It’s helped me realise I had problems before, in my childhood and recently with my mental health.”

Ordering that no further review was necessary, Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney told him: “You were not jailed. If you were in my court you would have been jailed.”

A spokeswoman for Cromlix House Hotel confirmed Park, of Golfhill, Dunblane, no longer works for the venue.

She said: “Harry Park was employed at Cromlix in November 2022 by ICMI, the previous management company running the hotel, as a member of staff in the kitchen.

“When he was found guilty and convicted, he did not disclose this to the hotel.

“When the current management team were made aware of Harry’s conviction and recent court appearance, he was immediately suspended pending further investigation.

“However, before awaiting any further investigation by the hotel, Harry chose to hand in his resignation.

“This was accepted and he is no longer employed by Cromlix.”

