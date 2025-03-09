Chef at top Stirlingshire hotel loses job for child sex images offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Chef at top Stirlingshire hotel loses job for child sex images offence

Harry Park told the court he lost his job with Cromlix House Hotel because of his appearance at Stirling Sheriff Court.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Harry Park
Harry Park told the court he had been sacked.

A chef at a top Stirlingshire hotel lost his job after his employers discovered he was on the sex offenders register.

Harry Park was suspended and immediately resigned from Cromlix House Hotel in Dunblane less than 24 hours before appearing at Stirling Sheriff Court for a review hearing.

The 25-year-old had admitted possession of child abuse images between April 2021 and October 2022, while employed at Portnavadie Marina in Argyll.

He was originally sentenced at Dunoon Sheriff Court in October.

The full extent of his offending is unclear as there was no journalist in court at the time and the Crown does not release details after the case has called, nor to any journalist who was not present.

Chef de partie Park was sentenced to three-years supervision and ordered to take part in the Moving Forward to Change programme for sexual offenders.

He was also told to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and placed on the register for three years.

A review hearing was scheduled in Stirling this week, which saw Park reveal his employment had come to an end after The Courier contacted the Dunblane hotel – owned by tennis star Andy Murray and his wife Kim – for clarification on his status.

Suspended and resigned

Representing himself, Park told the court: “As of last night, I’m unemployed.

“My current employer found out I had court. I was a chef at Cromlix House.

“They were worried about the backlash because of the celebrity owners.”

He said he was benefitting from being placed on the sex offenders programme.

“It’s helped me realise I had problems before, in my childhood and recently with my mental health.”

Ordering that no further review was necessary, Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney told him: “You were not jailed. If you were in my court you would have been jailed.”

Cromlix House Hotel near Dunblane
Cromlix House Hotel near Dunblane.

A spokeswoman for Cromlix House Hotel confirmed Park, of Golfhill, Dunblane, no longer works for the venue.

She said: “Harry Park was employed at Cromlix in November 2022 by ICMI, the previous management company running the hotel, as a member of staff in the kitchen.

“When he was found guilty and convicted, he did not disclose this to the hotel.

“When the current management team were made aware of Harry’s conviction and recent court appearance, he was immediately suspended pending further investigation.

“However, before awaiting any further investigation by the hotel, Harry chose to hand in his resignation.

“This was accepted and he is no longer employed by Cromlix.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

