Friday court round-up — Amazon phone thief and a two-day bender

A woman who stole £8,000 worth of mobile phones while working at Amazon in Dunfermline has been given a community sentence.

Shelby Wilson, 34, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stealing the eight phones at Amazon Returns, Amazon Fulfilment Centre, between June 4 and July 4 last year.

The court heard previously heard the phones were worth £1,000 each.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan sentenced Wilson, of Sunnydale Drive, Blackridge, West Lothian, to 130 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 200 hours due to her early guilty plea.

Upskirter snared

Police used CCTV to snare a sick Dundee insurance broker who was found to have dozens of upskirting photos on his phone after a train journey through Fife. David Bathgate was caught after a woman suspected him of taking pictures of her under a table on a ScotRail train between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy.

Two-day bender

A sheriff has jailed a Dundee man who held a knife and screwdriver above his head, before threatening to stab police after a two-day bender.

Kevin Mullady, 45, took drugs and alcohol to excess and lunged towards officers who later arrested him.

Mullady, who had been a groundworker on the Swallow Roundabout project, said: “If you come any closer… I’m going to stab you.”

His wife called for help after seeing him leave their Gourdie Street home clutching weapons after taking substances on October 28.

He was traced by police on Balgarthno Road the following day holding a knife and screwdriver above his head before lunging at an officer despite repeated requests to stop.

Mullady appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing via video link from HMP Perth.

Solicitor Jim Laverty previously said Mullady’s binge was triggered by a close family member being seriously assaulted.

“He is concrete in his intention not to fall into the situation he fell into in October last year,” Mr Laverty said of the previous offender.

Sheriff Harry Small sentenced him to 18 months in custody, backdated to October 30.

Kitten deaths

A pub quiz host from Perth faces being banned from keeping animals after he allowed two helpless kittens to die from neglect in his flat. Gary Campbell, 47, left the young cats trapped in his home when he went out without providing them with food or water.

‘Party lifestyle’ police abuse

A once-promising footballer who spiralled into alcohol abuse repeatedly attacked police officers during drunken outbursts.

Officers were routinely deployed to various parts of Dundee to assist Craig Taylor over concerns for his welfare.

The 39-year-old responded by headbutting, kicking and trying to spit at them, as well as dishing out homophobic abuse.

Taylor was reported missing for three weeks last year before being traced in the Edinburgh area.

He previously admitted assaults, abusive behaviour and possessing a screwdriver during various incidents at Dundee’s Kinnaird Street, Nethergate, Panmure Street, Dundee railway station and police headquarters on West Bell Street.

The incidents occurred on May 16, October 2 and October 22 last year, as well on January 31 this year.

Solicitor David Duncan said: “Notwithstanding his difficult childhood, he was able to reach a level of success in football where he was signed on for one of the local professional teams in his late teens.

“Another upheaval led to moving from his mother’s to his father’s and things descended from there.

“That led to a period of offending when he was involved in a lifestyle that he described as a party lifestyle.”

Mr Duncan said Taylor was “deeper” into misuse than he described and said the most recent catalogue of offending was a “second fall from grace” after a period of stability from 2020.

However, Sheriff Gregor Murray pointed out that part of that desistence from crime was because he was in prison and sent him back for 240 days.

Brute jailed

A violent boyfriend from Arbroath has been jailed after leaving his partner’s hair matted with blood when he split her head in a vicious late night attack. At Forfar Sheriff Court, Kyle Fairweather admitted injuring his partner in an assault in her home and also repeatedly breaching court orders to stay away from her.

‘I met his brother last week’

A drug-driver was caught 13 times over the limit in Forfar after being hurt by his twin brother in an armed scuffle.

James Tough was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court after he previously admitted the offence.

After being stopped behind the wheel on the B9128, South Street and Welton Corner on July 4 last year, 36-year-old Tough, of Burnett Drive in Arbroath, provided a reading for excess cocaine metabolite, benzoylecgonine (657mics/ 50).

His solicitor Billy Rennie said issues had arisen in Tough’s life after an “altercation with his brother” last June.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “I think I met his brother last week.”

Tough, who was on bail at the time, was banned from driving for a year and ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

Pest finally jailed

A 40-year-old pest who chased two 10-year-old schoolgirls after hiding at the bottom of steps in Dunfermline has finally been jailed for his persistent frightening behaviour.

Kenneth Grindlay also ran towards a mother and her 15-year-old daughter outside a Co-op in the city’s Linburn Road a few months earlier.

Grindlay was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

It is the latest in a catalogue of such offending but the first time he has been jailed for it.

A9 pitstop

An islander caught smoking cannabis on Perth’s A9 city bypass has been banned from the road.

Ruaridh McKenzie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess cannabinoid Delta-9-THC (11mics/ 2).

McKenzie, from the Isle of Kerrera, near Oban, was caught behind the wheel, parked between the Broxden and Inveralmond roundabouts on April 27 last year.

Officers also found him in possession of £100 worth of cannabis.

The 58-year-old represented himself and told the court: “I just wish I hadn’t done what I did.”

The first offender was fined £840 altogether by Sheriff William Wood and banned from driving for a year.

