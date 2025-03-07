Friday court round-up — Amazon phone thief and a two-day bender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Amazon phone thief and a two-day bender

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A woman who stole £8,000 worth of mobile phones while working at Amazon in Dunfermline has been given a community sentence.

Shelby Wilson, 34, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stealing the eight phones at Amazon Returns, Amazon Fulfilment Centre, between June 4 and July 4 last year.

The court heard previously heard the phones were worth £1,000 each.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan sentenced Wilson, of Sunnydale Drive, Blackridge, West Lothian, to 130 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 200 hours due to her early guilty plea.

Upskirter snared

Police used CCTV to snare a sick Dundee insurance broker who was found to have dozens of  upskirting photos on his phone after a train journey through Fife. David Bathgate was caught after a woman suspected him of taking pictures of her under a table on a ScotRail train between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy.

David Bathgate
David Bathgate was caught taking secret pictures of women.

Two-day bender

A sheriff has jailed a Dundee man who held a knife and screwdriver above his head, before threatening to stab police after a two-day bender.

Kevin Mullady, 45, took drugs and alcohol to excess and lunged towards officers who later arrested him.

Mullady, who had been a groundworker on the Swallow Roundabout project, said: “If you come any closer… I’m going to stab you.”

His wife called for help after seeing him leave their Gourdie Street home clutching weapons after taking substances on October 28.

He was traced by police on Balgarthno Road the following day holding a knife and screwdriver above his head before lunging at an officer despite repeated requests to stop.

Mullady appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing via video link from HMP Perth.

Solicitor Jim Laverty previously said Mullady’s binge was triggered by a close family member being seriously assaulted.

“He is concrete in his intention not to fall into the situation he fell into in October last year,” Mr Laverty said of the previous offender.

Sheriff Harry Small sentenced him to 18 months in custody, backdated to October 30.

Kitten deaths

A pub quiz host from Perth faces being banned from keeping animals after he allowed two helpless kittens to die from neglect in his flat. Gary Campbell, 47, left the young cats trapped in his home when he went out without providing them with food or water.

Gary Campbell
Gary Campbell will return to court at a later date.

‘Party lifestyle’ police abuse

A once-promising footballer who spiralled into alcohol abuse repeatedly attacked police officers during drunken outbursts.

Officers were routinely deployed to various parts of Dundee to assist Craig Taylor over concerns for his welfare.

The 39-year-old responded by headbutting, kicking and trying to spit at them, as well as dishing out homophobic abuse.

Taylor was reported missing for three weeks last year before being traced in the Edinburgh area.

He previously admitted assaults, abusive behaviour and possessing a screwdriver during various incidents at Dundee’s Kinnaird Street, Nethergate, Panmure Street, Dundee railway station and police headquarters on West Bell Street.

The incidents occurred on May 16, October 2 and October 22 last year, as well on January 31 this year.

missing Dundee man
Craig Taylor. Image: Police Scotland

Solicitor David Duncan said: “Notwithstanding his difficult childhood, he was able to reach a level of success in football where he was signed on for one of the local professional teams in his late teens.

“Another upheaval led to moving from his mother’s to his father’s and things descended from there.

“That led to a period of offending when he was involved in a lifestyle that he described as a party lifestyle.”

Mr Duncan said Taylor was “deeper” into misuse than he described and said the most recent catalogue of offending was a “second fall from grace” after a period of stability from 2020.

However, Sheriff Gregor Murray pointed out that part of that desistence from crime was because he was in prison and sent him back for 240 days.

Brute jailed

A violent boyfriend from Arbroath has been jailed after leaving his partner’s hair matted with blood when he split her head in a vicious late night attack. At Forfar Sheriff Court, Kyle Fairweather admitted injuring his partner in an assault in her home and also repeatedly breaching court orders to stay away from her.

Kyle Fairweather
Kyle Fairweather. Image: Facebook

‘I met his brother last week’

A drug-driver was caught 13 times over the limit in Forfar after being hurt by his twin brother in an armed scuffle.

James Tough was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court after he previously admitted the offence.

After being stopped behind the wheel on the B9128, South Street and Welton Corner on July 4 last year, 36-year-old Tough, of Burnett Drive in Arbroath, provided a reading for excess cocaine metabolite, benzoylecgonine (657mics/ 50).

His solicitor Billy Rennie said issues had arisen in Tough’s life after an “altercation with his brother” last June.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “I think I met his brother last week.”

Tough, who was on bail at the time, was banned from driving for a year and ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

Pest finally jailed

A 40-year-old pest who chased two 10-year-old schoolgirls after hiding at the bottom of steps in Dunfermline has finally been jailed for his persistent frightening behaviour.

Kenneth Grindlay also ran towards a mother and her 15-year-old daughter outside a Co-op in the city’s Linburn Road a few months earlier.

Kenneth Grindlay
Kenneth Grindlay.

Grindlay was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

It is the latest in a catalogue of such offending but the first time he has been jailed for it.

A9 pitstop

An islander caught smoking cannabis on Perth’s A9 city bypass has been banned from the road.

Ruaridh McKenzie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess cannabinoid Delta-9-THC (11mics/ 2).

McKenzie, from the Isle of Kerrera, near Oban, was caught behind the wheel, parked between the Broxden and Inveralmond roundabouts on April 27 last year.

Officers also found him in possession of £100 worth of cannabis.

The 58-year-old represented himself and told the court: “I just wish I hadn’t done what I did.”

The first offender was fined £840 altogether by Sheriff William Wood and banned from driving for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

