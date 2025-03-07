Jail for Arbroath boyfriend who split partner’s head by smashing it off wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for Arbroath boyfriend who split partner’s head by smashing it off wall

Kyle Fairweather was locked up for more than a year after admitting the assault and numerous breaches of protective bail conditions.

By Ross Gardiner
Kyle Fairweather
Kyle Fairweather. Image: Facebook

A violent boyfriend from Arbroath has been jailed after leaving his partner’s hair matted with blood when he split her head in a vicious late night attack.

Previously at Forfar Sheriff Court, Kyle Fairweather admitted injuring his partner in an assault in her home on June 8 in 2023.

He punched her on the head and body, pushed her, seized her by the hair and repeatedly struck her head against a wall.

He also damaged the woman’s phone, preventing her from calling for assistance.

Fairweather returned to the dock to be sentenced for the Arbroath assault, as well as three breaches of special bail conditions in place to protect the woman.

On one of those occasions he acted in a threatening or abusive manner and on another obstructed four PCs arresting him.

The 35-year-old has now been jailed for more than a year.

‘Flew into a rage’

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said the complainer and Fairweather were in a long-term relationship but, “in the early hours of June 8, out of nowhere, the accused flew into a rage.”

He began pushing and punching his partner and grabbed her by the hair.

Fairweather repeatedly banged her head off walls as she screamed for help.

“The accused took the complainer’s phone, threw it, damaged it and prevented her from calling her mother,” Ms Drummond said.

A neighbour could hear shouting and dialled 999, before going to the back door.

He saw Fairweather holding the woman by the sides of her head, repeatedly hitting the back of her head off a wall, causing heavy bleeding.

The man shouted at Fairweather to let go, which he did.

His victim sought refuge with a neighbour until police arrived.

Ms Drummond added: “They saw the complainer was covered in blood on her arms and face.

“Her hair was matted with blood and her face was swollen.”

She was taken to Ninewells, where a 3cm cut on the side of her head was glued shut.

Court orders ignored

After being released by the court on bail, Fairweather repeatedly flouted a contact ban put in place to protect the woman.

On July 8, police were alerted to Fairweather’s presence at her home, where he was found hiding in a hallway cupboard.

Police were summoned again on January 22 – the day after Fairweather admitted his assault – after he had been banging and shouting in the woman’s flat.

They caught him again at the property on February 16 this year.

He tried to sneak out a rear window and activated a PC’s emergency button while trying to flee justice.

Heroin habit

Fairweather had been out of trouble since 2019 but has domestically-aggravated convictions from 2010 and 2014, one of which resulted in him being jailed.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client was living in homeless accommodation at the Aboukir Hotel in Carnoustie.

He said: “Both parties have been drug users.

“He also reports to me that the complainer very much wanted to continue the relationship.

“She has ongoing difficulties. He tells me that she is currently in hospital as a result of serious drug issues that arose in recent weeks.

“It’s a situation where both parties want the relationship to continue.

“She has needs that on the face of it appear to have been supported by Mr Fairweather.

“He’s been using heroin. There’s a need for him to stop that. He’s expressed remorse.”

Victim ‘deserves a break’

Sheriff Paul Ralph jailed Fairweather for 67 weeks altogether, noting he had breached the same bail condition on other occasions.

The sheriff also criticised him for omitting key details of the assault when giving his account to social workers.

He said: “You’ve been given lots of chances.

“I make this the fifth or sixth breaches of the bail order imposed in this case.

“You continued to do so, even after tendering a plea of guilty to the serious matter of the assault.

“You’re not taking a telling. You’re not learning a lesson.

“(The complainer) deserves a break. There are no alternatives available.”

In 2023, Fairweather was ordered to compensate his mum after taking her bank card to a cash machine after a night of drinking.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

