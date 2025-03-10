Arbroath pants thief shared Christmas Day porn habit with undercover ‘12-year-old’

A convicted pervert from Arbroath is back on the sex offenders register after he shared his Christmas Day porn habit with an undercover police officer posing as a schoolgirl.

Graham Orrock, who gained notoriety when he spent the summer of 2022 pilfering pants from washing lines in Arbroath, has been sentenced after being caught sharing festive smut.

Orrock was warned of the supposed age of the girl he was Snapchatting but continued to send snaps of X-rated content he was watching on his TV.

Having just completed his sentence for the underwear thefts, Orrock will now spend the next three years under supervision after admitting trying to cause a child to see sexual content.

Orrock, 38, previously pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child between December 18 of 2023 and January 26 of 2024.

He sent “a number of sexually explicit images” to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl – in fact, an undercover police officer.

Orrock, of Spitalfield Place in Arbroath, admitted the images were sent intentionally and for the purposes of either obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, distressing or alarming their recipient.

‘Totally awesome Christmas’

Prosecutor Jill Drummond told Forfar Sheriff Court that on December 18 2023, a police decoy Snapchat account received a friend request from Orrock.

A week later, on Christmas Eve, Orrock sent the account a photo of a screen showing explicit pornography.

The image was captioned “Pornhub and chill”.

On Christmas Day, he sent the account a video of a TV screen showing a topless woman wearing “sparkly underwear” and moving up and down.

Another video was sent of a topless woman moving up and down with sparkly underwear on was sent with the caption “totally awesome Christmas”.

Three days later, the decoy replied: “Oh my god…I’m 12 BTW.”

This did not deter Orrock, who sent the account another clip of graphic pornography being shown on his TV on January 5, captioned with the phrase: “Why Netflix and chill when you can Pornhub and chill?”

The account again told Orrock she was 12 but on January 26, he sent a photo of his chest.

‘I am the problem’

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He has a chaotic lifestyle.

“He just recently completed a community payback order, with some difficulty. That related to offences of theft of underwear.

“It may be that some enforced stability is very much needed.”

Sheriff Paul Ralph placed Orrock on the sex offenders register and under supervision for three years each, ordered him to complete the Tay Project aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders and instructed him to comply with a drug treatment requirement.

The sheriff also made a string of strict conduct requirements relating to Orrock’s internet use and access to children and other sex offenders.

Sheriff Ralph said: “You’ve got time on your hands and you were making all the wrong choices about what to do with it.

“The easy thing to do in some respects is just to say you’re so chaotic – off to jail.

“I’m going to make your life a bit harder than that.

“All of that is quite onerous – it’s quite burdensome on you.”

Orrock replied: “I need this help. There’s no porn without the drugs. I am the problem here.”

He added: “I guess I’m on the register again?”

Criminal past

Orrock’s 2022 raids in which he pilfered pants to dress his blow-up doll made headlines, one of which was embroidered into a tapestry at the V&A museum in Dundee.

During six nocturnal raids, he amassed a stockpile of worn pants, bras, swimwear and other clothing, some belonging to children.

Once taken to Dundee headquarters for interview, a custody search revealed he was wearing a pair of stolen black women’s pants.

When he was 23, Orrock was jailed for six years at Glasgow High Court after blinding a Kirriemuir pensioner with his own walking stick.

He was then locked up for two years and eight months after he walked into his father’s workplace and broke his jaw after demanding he top up his electric meter.

