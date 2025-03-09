Kirkcaldy cabin crew member was ‘horrific’ seven times drink-drive limit

A flight attendant was found slumped over the steering wheel of his Mercedes while nearly seven times the drink-drive limit.

Andrew Meenan’s offending took place on the B922 road, Cluny, and elsewhere on February 5 this year.

The 36-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being in charge of a car with excess alcohol (152mics/ 22).

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court police on mobile patrol spotted Meenan’s stationary Mercedes at the side of the B922 road at its junction with Strathore Road, shortly before midnight.

They stopped and approached and found the driver “slumped over the steering wheel”, the fiscal said.

A roadside breath test gave a positive reading and Meenan was arrested and taken to the police station.

Sheriff Mark Allan described the alcohol in breath reading as “horrific”.

Defence lawyer Alexandra Philp said Meenan, of Haig Avenue, Kirkcaldy, works full time as cabin crew.

The solicitor said Meenan told her on the particular day he was drinking heavily at home alone after being sober for some weeks prior.

She said her client did a detox programme but this offending was the aftermath of a relapse.

The lawyer said Meenan still struggles with alcoholism.

Sheriff Allan deferred sentence until April 3 to obtain background reports.

Meenan was banned from driving meantime.

