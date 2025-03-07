Pub quiz host admits allowing kittens to die in Perth flat in month of neglect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pub quiz host admits allowing kittens to die in Perth flat in month of neglect

Gary Campbell admitted two charges relating to the neglect and deaths of the kittens between January 19 and February 19 2024.

By Gordon Currie
Gary Campbell
Gary Campbell will return to court at a later date.

A pub quiz host from Perth faces being banned from keeping animals after he allowed two helpless kittens to die from neglect in his flat.

Gary Campbell, 47, left the young cats trapped in his home when he went out without providing them with food or water.

The skeletal remains of the two kittens were found when a check on the property at Methven Buildings was carried out in February last year.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the kittens were neglected for a month and eventually died after becoming terminally dehydrated.

Pub quizmaster Campbell, of Carpenter Street, Perth, admitted two charges relating to the neglect and deaths of the two kittens between January 19 and February 19 2024.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports and told Campbell she would be considering imposing an order to disqualify him from keeping animals.

She said: “These charges are unusual and of some concern.”

Reasons for deferral

The sheriff put the case off until next month to allow the Crown to prepare a written narrative describing the full circumstances of the grim discovery.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court “there’s a fair bit of evidence” and said it would help the court to have an agreed narrative.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said she had hoped the offences could be dealt with by way of a financial penalty.

She said a welfare check was carried out at the flat and from there “the whole thing kicks off”.

Campbell admitted leaving the two shorthair domestic cats unattended and with no means of escape from the property for 30 days last year.

He also admitted being responsible for the unnecessary suffering and death of both animals by failing to provide them with adequate care during the same period.

He admitted failing to provide treatment or veterinary advice in relation to the body condition of the pets and failing to give them adequate food and water.

The charge states the cats became “emaciated and dehydrated and died” as a result of his failings.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

