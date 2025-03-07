Dunfermline street pest finally jailed after years of scaring women and children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dunfermline street pest finally jailed after years of scaring women and children

Kenneth Grindlay has a past record for targeting strangers in the street with his frightening behaviour.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kenneth Grindlay
Kenneth Grindlay.

A 40-year-old pest who chased two 10-year-old schoolgirls after hiding at the bottom of steps in Dunfermline has finally been jailed for his persistent frightening behaviour.

Kenneth Grindlay also ran towards a mother and her 15-year-old daughter outside a Co-op in the city’s Linburn Road a few months earlier.

Grindlay appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

It is the latest in a catalogue of such offending but the first time he has been jailed for it.

Scared children

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court that on January 17 this year a man in a car saw Grindlay on Lauriston Drive “crouched down as if trying to sneak up on someone”.

The fiscal depute said: “(The man) then saw Mr Grindlay run towards two young girls in primary school uniform.”

The man then shouted out and Grindlay ran towards him.

He asked Grindlay to leave the girls alone but then saw him again “crouching at the bottom of the same set of stairs and then running towards another group of children” so contacted police.

Lauriston Drive, Dunfermline.
Grindlay was spotted creeping on Lauriston Drive, Dunfermline.

Two of the children went to a friend’s house and an adult noted they seemed “panicked and scared” and she had to take them home in her car, the fiscal said.

Police traced Grindlay near his home address later that day and he was charged.

Court papers say Grindlay presented himself in an intimidating manner by repeatedly attempting to conceal himself before pursuing and running towards the unaccompanied ten-year-old girls and running towards a man in his car.

Shop terror

At around 9.15pm on October 2 last year, a mother and daughter were at a Co-op in Linburn Road.

Co-op, Linburn Road, Dunfermline
Grindlay pounced at the Co-op on Linburn Road, Dunfermline.

They noticed Grindlay and the mother recognised him due to having “previous dealings” with him, the fiscal said.

“Mr Grindlay noticed both (mum and daughter) and he has made a few running steps towards them before stopping.

“In response, both the women have then run into the Co-op for safety and made a member of staff aware.

“They were worried Mr Grindlay was following them and saw he was outside at a wire fence.”

Police were contacted and arrived a short time later but Grindlay could not be traced until later that night at his home.

Past crimes

Grindlay, of Mackie Place, Dunfermline, has previous convictions for targeting female strangers in the street.

In January last year, he left a 45-year-old woman petrified when he approached her in an Asda car park and said “put your f***ing shopping in the car” and called her a “f***ing b**ch”. He was fined.

Previous offences have included following two women as they walked a dog near Woodmill Road in June 2023 and asking one of them to fight, before pulling out and swinging a wine bottle. He was told to be of good behaviour.

He exposed himself to two women and a 12-year-old child in November 2022, weeks after shouting and following the same two adults in a Dunfermline street. He was put on curfew.

Custody threshold crossed

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said there was “no good explanation” for her client’s offending but the explanation given is alcohol consumption.

She said Grindlay’s period in remand has been a “wake-up call”, adding: “He tells me he will work on remaining abstinent from alcohol when released and that should ensure he commits no further offences.

“All offences have happened while under the influence”.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Grindlay: “These were both extremely unpleasant offences involving children and causing them fear and distress.

“I am satisfied the custodial threshold is more than crossed in both and there is no alternative to custodial sentences”.

Grindlay was jailed for a total of ten months, backdated to January 21 this year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Christopher Brown
Fife murderer's sentence 'unduly lenient', appeal judges agree
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Dragon's Den and taxi driver punch
Kyle Fairweather
Jail for Arbroath boyfriend who split partner's head by smashing it off wall
Stirling Sheriff Court
Self-proclaimed 'beast' caught on Stirling street told police he would masturbate in every city
David Bathgate
How transport police snared sick Dundee train upskirter David Bathgate
Gary Campbell
Pub quiz host admits allowing kittens to die in Perth flat in month of…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Double killer vs machine gun murderer
Graham Soave
Man forced way into stranger's Dundee home and told her: 'I'm Graeme Souness –…
Police at Kirkcaldy's Cairns Street East
Man caught after DNA found on petrol bomb in Kirkcaldy street fight
Mharie McRitchie and Duane Haney
Vulnerable man stamped on and robbed in Perth city centre by 'despicable' pair