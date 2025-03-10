Woman ‘staggered’ from work before ‘disgraceful’ Dunfermline drink-drive episode

A woman “staggered” away from her workplace and got into her car for a “disgraceful” drink-driving episode while more than four times the limit.

Linda Dunn veered a Peugeot into the wrong lane for a “prolonged” period, caused an oncoming motorist to mount a grass verge, and drove through a red light.

The 57-year-old appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to drink-driving (299mgs/67) and careless driving on Robertson Road, Dunfermline, Oakfield Street, Kelty, and roads between on August 7 last year.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Dunn her driving was “disgraceful” and she was “very lucky” not to have caused injury or worse to herself or others.

Drink-drive

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court Dunn arrived in the Jean Mackie Centre – a care facility in Dunfermline – to begin a shift but colleagues saw she had a “glazed over” look.

She was asked to leave as it was believed she was “unfit to carry out her duties,” the fiscal said.

Two colleagues saw her leave the building with car keys in hand and walk into the car park, “staggering” before she left in her car.

Mr Knapp said at around 3.20pm motorists saw Dunn’s car being driven across the centre line into the opposing lane on Robertson Road.

She exited a roundabout and continued to cross into the other lane.

Police were called and the motorist followed Dunn’s car for a time towards Kingseat.

The fiscal continued: “They noted Ms Dunn’s vehicle started spending a prolonged period of time in the opposing lane and just before reaching Kingseat, Ms Dunn caused an oncoming vehicle to mount a grass verge to avoid a collision.”

The driver of that car turned and followed Dunn’s vehicle and flashed their headlights to get her to stop.

She pulled over and one of the following people approached and noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from her.

Police were contacted again and given an updated location.

“One witness said they saw Ms Dunn failing to stop at a red traffic light where roadworks were taking place,” the fiscal added.

When police arrived Dunn, of Balbedie Gardens, Lochore, admitted she had been boozing.

‘Quite disgraceful incident’

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said it was her client’s first driving offence.

She had told social workers she is working with a support agency to address a longstanding alcohol issue but had suffered a relapse.

She said it was only by the actions of others that matters are not more serious and Dunn, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, was recently a victim of a car accident herself and broke a bone in her leg.

She is currently suspended from her job and is unsure if she will lose it.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said Dunn’s driving was at the “high end” of carelessness and she is “very lucky” not to have caused injury or worse to herself or others.

She said: “This is a quite disgraceful incident – I do hope it’s given you a wakeup call”.

Dunn responded to say it was “absolutely a one-off”.

Sheriff McLachlan banned her from driving for 20 months and fined her £600.

