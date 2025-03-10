Woman ‘staggered’ from work before ‘disgraceful’ Dunfermline drink-drive episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Woman ‘staggered’ from work before ‘disgraceful’ Dunfermline drink-drive episode

Linda Dunn was told to leave her workplace and is now suspended.

By Jamie McKenzie
Linda Dunn
Linda Dunn.

A woman “staggered” away from her workplace and got into her car for a “disgraceful” drink-driving episode while more than four times the limit.

Linda Dunn veered a Peugeot into the wrong lane for a “prolonged” period, caused an oncoming motorist to mount a grass verge, and drove through a red light.

The 57-year-old appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to drink-driving (299mgs/67) and careless driving on Robertson Road, Dunfermline, Oakfield Street, Kelty, and roads between on August 7 last year.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Dunn her driving was “disgraceful” and she was “very lucky” not to have caused injury or worse to herself or others.

Drink-drive

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court Dunn arrived in the Jean Mackie Centre – a care facility in Dunfermline – to begin a shift but colleagues saw she had a “glazed over” look.

She was asked to leave as it was believed she was “unfit to carry out her duties,” the fiscal said.

Two colleagues saw her leave the building with car keys in hand and walk into the car park, “staggering” before she left in her car.

Mr Knapp said at around 3.20pm motorists saw Dunn’s car being driven across the centre line into the opposing lane on Robertson Road.

She exited a roundabout and continued to cross into the other lane.

Police were called and the motorist followed Dunn’s car for a time towards Kingseat.

Linda Dunn
Linda Dunn was in court in a wheelchair after a car accident.

The fiscal continued: “They noted Ms Dunn’s vehicle started spending a prolonged period of time in the opposing lane and just before reaching Kingseat, Ms Dunn caused an oncoming vehicle to mount a grass verge to avoid a collision.”

The driver of that car turned and followed Dunn’s vehicle and flashed their headlights to get her to stop.

She pulled over and one of the following people approached and noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from her.

Police were contacted again and given an updated location.

“One witness said they saw Ms Dunn failing to stop at a red traffic light where roadworks were taking place,” the fiscal added.

When police arrived Dunn, of Balbedie Gardens, Lochore, admitted she had been boozing.

‘Quite disgraceful incident’

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said it was her client’s first driving offence.

She had told social workers she is working with a support agency to address a longstanding alcohol issue but had suffered a relapse.

She said it was only by the actions of others that matters are not more serious and Dunn, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, was recently a victim of a car accident herself and broke a bone in her leg.

She is currently suspended from her job and is unsure if she will lose it.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said Dunn’s driving was at the “high end” of carelessness and she is “very lucky” not to have caused injury or worse to herself or others.

She said: “This is a quite disgraceful incident – I do hope it’s given you a wakeup call”.

Dunn responded to say it was “absolutely a one-off”.

Sheriff McLachlan banned her from driving for 20 months and fined her £600.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Drew Thom.
Perth lout bit barman then threatened to throw faeces at Dundee police after defecating…
Graham Orrock
Arbroath pants thief shared Christmas Day porn habit with undercover ‘12-year-old’
Andrew Meenan
Kirkcaldy cabin crew member was 'horrific' seven times drink-drive limit
Harry Park
Chef at top Stirlingshire hotel loses job for child sex images offence
Police on George Street in Cowdenbeath
Woman in court on birthday accused of attempted murder in Cowdenbeath
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Amazon phone thief and a two-day bender
Christopher Brown
Fife murderer's sentence 'unduly lenient', appeal judges agree
Kenneth Grindlay
Dunfermline street pest finally jailed after years of scaring women and children
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Dragon's Den and taxi driver punch
Kyle Fairweather
Jail for Arbroath boyfriend who split partner's head by smashing it off wall