Brechin stab attacker has sentence extended after jail staff found drugs in his pants

A man serving four years in Perth Perth for a Brechin stabbing has had his sentence extended after shifting drugs between halls in his pants.

Kevin Sorrie was caught with cannabis, cocaine and a designer drug in his boxer shorts while on remand for the vicious Angus assault.

He was subjected to a random search and drugs worth almost £1,500 were recovered from his underwear.

After admitting being concerned in the supply of drugs within the jail, Sorrie, 41, had six months added to the end of his sentence.

Pants hiding place

Sorrie was brought from the Edinburgh Road jail to Perth Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoid MDMB-butinaca on March 11 last year.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The locus is the prisoner search area at HMP Perth.

“Prison officers were working at the locus preparing for visits for prisoners.

“Two prisoners were selected randomly for a body search.

“Witnesses recovered a package wrapped in cling film contained within his boxer shorts.

“The line manager attended. He was told (the accused) was holding it for another prisoner. He refused to say what he was holding.

“Within, they found two wraps of beige powder, two wraps of white powder and a brown substance.”

The brown substance was found to be 7.1g of cannabis, worth up to £100.

Cocaine was found to be in two of the wraps, weighing 12.3g and worth up to £600.

In the other two wraps, a beige substance was tested for heroin but found instead to be synthetic designer drug MDMB-butinaca.

It weighed six grammes and would be worth £750 if sold in 0.2g deals.

Disciplined and convicted

Solicitor Joe Myles said: “He was requested to collect a package from the holding area at Perth prison.

“That is where prisoners from different halls mingle to attend visits.

“He was requested to bring that package to the hall he was in. That was a request he felt he couldn’t refuse.

“At the time, he was a remand prisoner.

“Mr Sorrie at the time of the offence was extremely agitated, upset and at a low ebb.

“Threats had been made against his son who was at liberty.

“He doesn’t have substance misuse problems.

“He has been through the disciplinary procedure in the jail and lost privileges as a consequence.”

Mr Myles explained Sorrie has a previous conviction involving cannabis in 2015.

Sentence extended

Sheriff Alison McKay added six months onto the end of Sorrie’s sentence.

His earliest date of release had been in October.

The sheriff said: “I’ve no doubt your solicitor has explained to you, the fact you were in prison at the time… is a significant aggravating factor.

“Given your particular personal circumstances, there is no alternative.”

Five months after being caught, Sorrie was found guilty under provocation of a vicious knife attack in a park in Brechin.

He left victim Kaelan Platt with a collapsed lung after a neighbour dispute descended into violence.

In 2011, he was also jailed for an assault which left a complainer severely injured and once wound up in court for ramming a police car with his own vehicle.

