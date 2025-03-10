Brechin stab attacker has sentence extended after jail staff found drugs in his pants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin stab attacker has sentence extended after jail staff found drugs in his pants

Kevin Sorrie was snared moving drugs between halls while on remand for stabbing a man in a Brechin park and leaving him with a collapsed lung.

By Ross Gardiner
Kevin Sorrie
Kevin Sorrie. Image: Facebook

A man serving four years in Perth Perth for a Brechin stabbing has had his sentence extended after shifting drugs between halls in his pants.

Kevin Sorrie was caught with cannabis, cocaine and a designer drug in his boxer shorts while on remand for the vicious Angus assault.

He was subjected to a random search and drugs worth almost £1,500 were recovered from his underwear.

After admitting being concerned in the supply of drugs within the jail, Sorrie, 41, had six months added to the end of his sentence.

Pants hiding place

Sorrie was brought from the Edinburgh Road jail to Perth Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoid MDMB-butinaca on March 11 last year.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The locus is the prisoner search area at HMP Perth.

“Prison officers were working at the locus preparing for visits for prisoners.

“Two prisoners were selected randomly for a body search.

“Witnesses recovered a package wrapped in cling film contained within his boxer shorts.

“The line manager attended. He was told (the accused) was holding it for another prisoner. He refused to say what he was holding.

“Within, they found two wraps of beige powder, two wraps of white powder and a brown substance.”

The brown substance was found to be 7.1g of cannabis, worth up to £100.

Cocaine was found to be in two of the wraps, weighing 12.3g and worth up to £600.

In the other two wraps, a beige substance was tested for heroin but found instead to be synthetic designer drug MDMB-butinaca.

It weighed six grammes and would be worth £750 if sold in 0.2g deals.

Disciplined and convicted

Solicitor Joe Myles said: “He was requested to collect a package from the holding area at Perth prison.

“That is where prisoners from different halls mingle to attend visits.

“He was requested to bring that package to the hall he was in. That was a request he felt he couldn’t refuse.

“At the time, he was a remand prisoner.

“Mr Sorrie at the time of the offence was extremely agitated, upset and at a low ebb.

“Threats had been made against his son who was at liberty.

“He doesn’t have substance misuse problems.

“He has been through the disciplinary procedure in the jail and lost privileges as a consequence.”

Mr Myles explained Sorrie has a previous conviction involving cannabis in 2015.

Sentence extended

Sheriff Alison McKay added six months onto the end of Sorrie’s sentence.

His earliest date of release had been in October.

The sheriff said: “I’ve no doubt your solicitor has explained to you, the fact you were in prison at the time… is a significant aggravating factor.

“Given your particular personal circumstances, there is no alternative.”

Five months after being caught, Sorrie was found guilty under provocation of a vicious knife attack in a park in Brechin.

He left victim Kaelan Platt with a collapsed lung after a neighbour dispute descended into violence.

In 2011, he was also jailed for an assault which left a complainer severely injured and once wound up in court for ramming a police car with his own vehicle.

