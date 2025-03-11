Unpaid work for Perth McDonald’s creep who sexually assaulted three colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for Perth McDonald’s creep who sexually assaulted three colleagues

Joshua McKeown was placed on the sex offenders register at a hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
Joshua McKeown sexually assaulted teenage employees at McDonalds, Perth.

A sex pest McDonald’s employee has been sentenced to unpaid work after being convicted of preying on a trio of colleagues.

One teenager told Perth Sheriff Court she attempted to take her own life after being repeatedly sexually assaulted by Joshua McKeown at a McDonald’s in the city.

McKeown, of Rannoch Road in Perth, targeted each of his victims in 2022.

The court heard how his victims were frequently molested as they worked in the kitchen and behind the counter.

Married father-of-two McKeown’s version of events was rejected by a sheriff following two days of evidence and he was found guilty of seven counts of sexual assault.

McKeown has now been sentenced and placed on the sex offenders register.

Community payback order

Sentencing had been deferred since December for McKeown to meet with social workers.

His solicitor Linda Clark said: “I don’t think there’s any surprise Mr McKeown obviously maintains his innocence.

“He’s 28. He has no previous convictions. He’s not deemed suitable for the Tay Project.

“Mr McKeown is in full-time work.

“The reality of a financial penalty is further debt. They already have a considerable amount of debt.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist ordered McKeown to complete 120 hours of unpaid work over the next nine months.

He said: “I agree with the assessment that this was a series of opportunistic offences.

“You do not require any form of supervision.”

The sheriff also placed McKeown on the sex offenders register.

Laughed at allegations

One victim told the court she was initially friendly with co-worker McKeown but became increasingly concerned about him touching her arm and shoulder.

His hands, she said, eventually moved to her waist, her bottom and her chest.

Another witness said McKeown had hit her bottom as he walked past her.

“He looked back and smiled,” she said.

When interviewed by police, McKeown laughed as officers read out the allegations against him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

