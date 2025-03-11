Unpaid work for Perth McDonald’s creep who sexually assaulted three colleagues

A sex pest McDonald’s employee has been sentenced to unpaid work after being convicted of preying on a trio of colleagues.

One teenager told Perth Sheriff Court she attempted to take her own life after being repeatedly sexually assaulted by Joshua McKeown at a McDonald’s in the city.

McKeown, of Rannoch Road in Perth, targeted each of his victims in 2022.

The court heard how his victims were frequently molested as they worked in the kitchen and behind the counter.

Married father-of-two McKeown’s version of events was rejected by a sheriff following two days of evidence and he was found guilty of seven counts of sexual assault.

McKeown has now been sentenced and placed on the sex offenders register.

Community payback order

Sentencing had been deferred since December for McKeown to meet with social workers.

His solicitor Linda Clark said: “I don’t think there’s any surprise Mr McKeown obviously maintains his innocence.

“He’s 28. He has no previous convictions. He’s not deemed suitable for the Tay Project.

“Mr McKeown is in full-time work.

“The reality of a financial penalty is further debt. They already have a considerable amount of debt.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist ordered McKeown to complete 120 hours of unpaid work over the next nine months.

He said: “I agree with the assessment that this was a series of opportunistic offences.

“You do not require any form of supervision.”

The sheriff also placed McKeown on the sex offenders register.

Laughed at allegations

One victim told the court she was initially friendly with co-worker McKeown but became increasingly concerned about him touching her arm and shoulder.

His hands, she said, eventually moved to her waist, her bottom and her chest.

Another witness said McKeown had hit her bottom as he walked past her.

“He looked back and smiled,” she said.

When interviewed by police, McKeown laughed as officers read out the allegations against him.

