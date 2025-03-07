Fife murderer’s sentence ‘unduly lenient’, appeal judges agree

Prosecutors have succeeded in a bid to increase the minimum term a Fife murderer will have to serve for killing a man in a “brutal and prolonged” attack.

Christopher Brown, 36, was told he would serve at least 13 years for murdering Henry White, 57, in Oakley on March 21 2024.

Brown was given a life sentence at the High Court in Inverness and judge Lady Hood imposed the 13-year term as the punishment part of his life sentence.

Prosecutors believed it should have been longer.

Following a hearing, the appeal court agreed with the submissions made to them by Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC.

Lord Pentland, Scotland’s most senior judge said: “The punishment part of 13 years was unduly lenient.

“We shall quash the punishment part of 13 years and replace it with a punishment part of 17 years.”

Murder

Mr White was repeatedly punched and kicked by Brown before being dragged outside and left.

Brown was found guilty in October following a trial.

The High Court in Edinburgh had heard how Brown was having a drink at the home of his then-girlfriend Leanne McKenzie when Mr White arrived at the house.

Ms McKenzie, 30, said Brown had gone for a bath and when he returned, he grabbed Mr White and said they were talking about him.

She said Brown elbowed the older man in the face “pretty hard” and Mr White was knocked unconscious.

When he came round, she asked him to go home but said the situation got worse and Mr White was hit again and fell to the floor.

He was later found fatally wounded with multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

The court heard Brown had 11 previous convictions, including an assault to injury and danger of life.

Reasoning to be issued later

Judge Lady Hood had said: “Whilst the report’s author thought that you showed some remorse, you did not link your own behaviour to the death of someone you considered a friend.

“Your conviction for this offence represents a significant increase in already serious offending behaviour.”

On Friday, Brown observed proceedings via video link from Perth Prison.

His lawyer Shelagh McCall KC told the court the circumstances of the offence showed the judge was entitled to set the punishment part of Brown’s life sentence at 13 years.

She added: “The judge has not fallen into error and the court should refuse the appeal.”

Lord Pentland told the court that he and his colleagues would issue an opinion explaining their decision in the near future.

