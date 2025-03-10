Perth lout bit barman then threatened to throw faeces at Dundee police after defecating in van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth lout bit barman then threatened to throw faeces at Dundee police after defecating in van

Drew Thom was placed under supervision after his early evening drinking session descended into filthy offending.

By Ross Gardiner
Drew Thom.
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.

A Perth lout bit a city barman then urinated and defecated in the back of a police van, before threatening to hurl his excrement at officers on the way to Dundee.

Drew Thom, of Drumhar Court, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting offending on April 20 last year.

On the High Street, he assaulted a Caledonian Bar employee by biting him, leaving a visible mark.

He proceeded to act in a threatening or abusive manner by urinating and defecating in a police vehicle and threatening to lob faeces at police.

Once he arrived at West Bell Street HQ, he assaulted a PC by kicking his shins.

The 22-year-old will be under the supervision of social workers for the next two years.

Vile offending

The court heard Thom’s offending began when he had to be restrained while drinking in Perth city centre.

Prosecutor Sam Craib said: “There seems to have been an issue at the Caledonian Bar.

“What it appears is that a witness who works at the bar has restrained the accused and taken him to the ground.

“As he did so, the accused bit him. This is all just before 6pm.

“Police attended. They intervened and put the accused in handcuffs. He appeared to be hyperventilating.

“Police were made aware the witness had a visible bite mark.”

Thom was put in the back of a police van but his offending continued.

Mr Craib added: “One of the PCs saw the accused urinating in the police van.

“This was still outside the Caledonian Bar.

“Whilst en route, he’s continued to urinate intermittently.

“The accused has defecated while he’s in the rear of the police van.

“He’s then threatened to throw the faecal matter at police.”

Thom also kicked a police officer once inside the Dundee station.

‘Behaved despicably’

Solicitor Linda Clark said: “He’s certainly someone known to criminal justice.

“He is a vulnerable individual and tends to put himself in vulnerable positions.

“He does suffer from ADHD. I think there is a degree of isolation. He has a fairly aimless existence.”

Sheriff Alison McKay placed Thom on a community payback order.

She said: “You went out for a drink, you managed to assault someone who was doing his job – then you behaved despicably to police officers.”

Thom previously wound up in court after biting two police officers who found him wandering the streets during lockdown wearing only his underpants.

