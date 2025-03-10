Perth lout bit barman then threatened to throw faeces at Dundee police after defecating in van

A Perth lout bit a city barman then urinated and defecated in the back of a police van, before threatening to hurl his excrement at officers on the way to Dundee.

Drew Thom, of Drumhar Court, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting offending on April 20 last year.

On the High Street, he assaulted a Caledonian Bar employee by biting him, leaving a visible mark.

He proceeded to act in a threatening or abusive manner by urinating and defecating in a police vehicle and threatening to lob faeces at police.

Once he arrived at West Bell Street HQ, he assaulted a PC by kicking his shins.

The 22-year-old will be under the supervision of social workers for the next two years.

Vile offending

The court heard Thom’s offending began when he had to be restrained while drinking in Perth city centre.

Prosecutor Sam Craib said: “There seems to have been an issue at the Caledonian Bar.

“What it appears is that a witness who works at the bar has restrained the accused and taken him to the ground.

“As he did so, the accused bit him. This is all just before 6pm.

“Police attended. They intervened and put the accused in handcuffs. He appeared to be hyperventilating.

“Police were made aware the witness had a visible bite mark.”

Thom was put in the back of a police van but his offending continued.

Mr Craib added: “One of the PCs saw the accused urinating in the police van.

“This was still outside the Caledonian Bar.

“Whilst en route, he’s continued to urinate intermittently.

“The accused has defecated while he’s in the rear of the police van.

“He’s then threatened to throw the faecal matter at police.”

Thom also kicked a police officer once inside the Dundee station.

‘Behaved despicably’

Solicitor Linda Clark said: “He’s certainly someone known to criminal justice.

“He is a vulnerable individual and tends to put himself in vulnerable positions.

“He does suffer from ADHD. I think there is a degree of isolation. He has a fairly aimless existence.”

Sheriff Alison McKay placed Thom on a community payback order.

She said: “You went out for a drink, you managed to assault someone who was doing his job – then you behaved despicably to police officers.”

Thom previously wound up in court after biting two police officers who found him wandering the streets during lockdown wearing only his underpants.

