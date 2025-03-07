Woman in court on birthday accused of attempted murder in Cowdenbeath

A 42-year-old Fife woman has appeared in court on her birthday accused of attempting to murder a man in Cowdenbeath.

Lizbeth Smith appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday after police were called to a house in George Street at around 12.30am on Thursday morning.

Smith is accused of repeatedly stabbing 42-year old Darren McMurray on the body with a knife in an alleged murder bid.

She is also said to have struck him on the head with a garden hoe to his injury.

She faces a third allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

All three charges have domestic aggravations.

Smith made no plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail with special conditions.

