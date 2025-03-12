Wednesday court round-up — Posted used condoms and headbutt ban

A homeless man who posted used condoms into a Perth health clinic’s prescription mailbox has been warned to stay out of trouble.

Ian Wilkie deposited the semen-filled sheaths to the Drumhar Health Centre between February 12 and 17 this year.

The 55-year-old also hand-delivered several envelopes addressed to a child, containing money and condoms.

Wilkie appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a breach of the peace by conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

Sheriff Graham Primrose KC deferred sentence for six months to give Wilkie the chance to prove he could stay out of trouble.

“So I’m out?” Wilkie said. “But I’m homeless?”

Murderer sentencing delayed

The sentencing of a rampant criminal who murdered a Dundee taxi driver after a row over a cigarette has been delayed after he sacked his lawyers. Steven Greig pushed Mark Ward down a steep embankment in Lochee on April 6 2022 before stamping on his head and “casually” walking away. He was due to be sentenced but a judge told him to seek fresh legal representation and deferred to next month.

No memory of pub assault

Steven Dick, 47, kicked a bar manager in the leg at a Dunfermline Wetherspoon after she tried to take his pint glass away following complaints.

Dick, of Union Street, Lochgelly, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault at The Guildhall & Linen Exchange, High Street, on July 27 last year.

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court Dick was drinking a pint of beer outside the pub at around 6.10pm.

Staff received a complaint about his behaviour towards them and the shift manager told him she would refund him for the drink but he was no longer welcome.

Dick refused to acknowledge this and the manager then attempted to take his pint glass off the table but he grabbed it.

The fiscal said: “(The woman) then stood up and he has kicked her in the thigh.”

Police later found him in another pub in Dunfermline and arrested him.

At the police station, he told them: “I am totally f***ed” but after being charged, Dick claimed he did not assault anyone.

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist highlighted a social work report which said Dick had consumed alcohol to the point he was unaware of the incident.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan fined him £400.

Bully dog destroyed

An XL Bully was destroyed after a woman allowed it to be unmuzzled and off-lead in a secure field. Jamie Lee Ogilvie, 29, was fostering the dog at the time of the offending at Fife Secure Dog Park, Jamphlars Road, Cardenden, in March last year and did not realise it needed to be so restrained.

Multiple attack allegations

A woman was allegedly punched repeatedly on a Dundee street by a man who is also accused of attacking a 12-year-old girl.

Grant Duncan is alleged to have pushed the woman to the ground before punching her on the head on Jedburgh Road on March 9.

Duncan, 37, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court where it was alleged he ran towards the woman, repeatedly punched her on the head, pushed her to the ground and repeatedly punched her as she lay on the ground while making threats to kill her.

Prosecutors allege she suffered “injury” and “impairment”.

Duncan is charged with pushing the child on the body and trying to punch a man on the head on Blackness Road.

Court papers allege he behaved abusively by shouting and swearing, attempted to access the man’s vehicle, then directed remarks at three female police officers.

Duncan, of Minto Place, faces separate allegations of assaulting male police officers and struggling with them during arrest, before allegedly acting in a similar manner at police headquarters.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey offered no plea on behalf of Duncan, who was released on bail.

Risk assessment

A Fife child rapist who attacked girls when he was a teenager will be risk assessed for a potential life sentence. Notorious “urban hunter” Brandon Robb subjected children to sickening ordeals over a four-year period and may now been made the subject of an order for lifetime restriction.

Headbutt ban

A man who headbutted his girlfriend has been banned from contacting her for two years.

Anthony Buckby was found guilty of assaulting and injuring the woman after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 35-year-old clashed heads with his then-partner at a property in Druid’s Road, Scone, on December 28 2023.

The court heard the couple have since separated and Buckby moved to Essex.

Sheriff Graham Primrose KC ordered him to pay his victim £500 compensation and he must complete 20 “rehabilitation activity days” with his local council in England.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.