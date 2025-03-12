Fife ‘urban hunter’ child rapist to be assessed for possible life sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife ‘urban hunter’ child rapist to be assessed for possible life sentence

Serial sex offender Brandon Robb was convicted in February.

By Ross Gardiner
Brandon Robb
Brandon Robb. Image: Police Scotland

A Fife child rapist who attacked girls when he was a teenager will be risk assessed for a potential life sentence.

Notorious “urban hunter” Brandon Robb subjected children to sickening ordeals over a four-year period.

The 28-year-old preyed on two little girls and a young boy at locations in Leslie between May 2011 and May 2015.

He also terrified two women in the town in crimes committed between November 2019 and February 2023.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how in one of the incidents, Robb seized his victim by her neck, compressed her breathing and repeatedly punched her.

The thug has previous convictions for sexual offences.

As well as rape, Robb was also convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child, sexually assaulting a child and two courses of domestic abuse.

He appeared via a video link from jail to be sentenced at the High Court in Inverness.

Lifelong restriction arguments

An order for lifelong restriction is a prison term for the most violent criminals followed by intensive social work supervision upon release, during which the offender can be returned to prison for committing further crimes.

Defence counsel Richard Goddard KC invited judge Lord Lake to sentence Robb without imposing such an order.

He said: “The test here is whether the risk criteria may be met.

“I invite the court to take the view that is not the case here.

“This is at the High Court because of charges one and three (both rape).

“The remaining charges, individually or collectively, would ordinarily be indicted at sheriff court level.

“The striking fact in relation to charges one and three is the accused’s age – he is now 28.

“These charges occurred at a time when he was 14 in charge one and in charge three, 15 or 16.

Brandon Robb
Brandon Robb was a teenager when he came to public attention for hunting with his dog. Image: Facebook

“It would appear charges three and four… there was no force involved – that carries significant weight in mitigation.

“In relation to previous convictions, I can well understand the accused has a record.”

‘Risk is lowered’

Mr Goddard explained his client also has convictions for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

“So far as contact offending is concerned, there has been no sexual offending for a period in excess of 10 years.

“There are no outstanding cases of a sexual nature.

“In terms of sexual offending, there have been no further reported incidents since 2015, which suggests risk is lowered.

“He has no previous convictions carrying any domestic aggravation.

“He’s the father of two sons. He’s been remanded since August 11, 2023. He was unemployed.

“He has suffered from a pretty… traumatic childhood. He was then into care.

“It is to his credit that he has set to try and… take some help available to him. He attends health and wellbeing sessions in custody and is seeing a psychologist.

“I accept that custody is inevitable in this case, of course.”

Further risk assessment

Lord Lake deferred sentencing further for a risk assessment to be completed.

Robb will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh at a hearing in June.

On that occasion, Lord Lake will rule on a request from the Crown to impose indefinite non-harassment orders to protect four different people from Robb.

The judge said: “I have given consideration to the points raised by Mr Goddard which are points of some substance.

“I am satisfied that the risk criteria may be met.”

Lord Lake stressed no decision has been made at this stage.

 

Brandon Robb and deer he killed
Brandon Robb became notorious as an ‘urban hunter’ as a teenager. Image: Facebook

Robb gained notoriety when he posted pictures of himself and his dog hunting deer in the Scottish countryside on social media.

He was jailed in 2014 after admitting using his pet to hunt and kill a rare piebald deer as he lived a “feral existence” and was an “urban hunter”.

He killed the deer while awaiting sentencing for stealing 30 ducks from a farm in Fife.

He was the subject of a Police Scotland missing persons alert in August 2020 but taunted police officers on his Facebook account, saying he had “gone fishing” in England.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

