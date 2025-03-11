Paranoid Dundee optometrist glue-gunned Apple ‘tracker’ to wife’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paranoid Dundee optometrist glue-gunned Apple ‘tracker’ to wife’s car

Ameen Sattar was seen attaching the AirTag device to his estranged wife's car.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ameen Sattar
Ameen Sattar was fined.

A paranoid optometrist secretly tracked his estranged wife’s car to her Dundee home using a packet of tissues.

Ameen Sattar was spotted with a glue gun before he secured an Apple AirTag to the woman’s vehicle.

The “ham-fisted” spying mission was thwarted thanks to an iPhone notification, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

AirTags were first produced in 2021 to help people locate valuables and personal property.

Fiscal depute Lana Muir said: “The accused and the complainer had separated in January 2023.

“The complainer went out in her vehicle and when she returned home, she had an alert on an iPhone.

“It said ‘your current location has been seen by the owner of this AirTag’.

“The notification showed a map of the journey she had just undertaken.”

The woman was given the opportunity to play sound in order to locate the device but could not hear anything in her home.

“She went to her car at the driveway and could hear the beeping sounds from the rear bumper,” Ms Muir said.

“She then discovered a green plastic tissue packet glued to the underside of the rear bumper next to the exhaust.

“She took it off and could see it had been stapled closed. She removed the packet and found the AirTag.”

Ameen Sattar
Ameen Sattar.

A serial number was found, which was linked to a phone number identical to the last four digits of Sattar’s number.

Sattar – described as lead optometrist at Vision Right opticians – gave a “no comment” interview to police.

The 43-year-old, of Clepington Road, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by attaching and concealing a tracking device onto and within his wife’s vehicle on March 19 2023.

Solicitor Keith Sym said Sattar had become suspicious of his wife’s whereabouts throughout the day and had placed the tracker on the car that morning.

Mr Sym told Sheriff Clair McLachlan: “He wasn’t sure he was getting the full story.

“Stupidly, he had an AirTag and repurposed it to his wife’s car. It was done that morning.

“He was seen with a glue gun. It was a ham-fisted attempt to put this on the car and see what was going on.

“He made a foolish decision that morning.”

The lawyer said Sattar “heavily” supports his wife and no issues had arisen since the offence.

Sattar was fined £370.

