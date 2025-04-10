Dundee man to serve at least 16 years of life sentence behind bars for taxi driver murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man to serve at least 16 years of life sentence behind bars for taxi driver murder

Steven Greig was sentenced for the second time for killing taxi driver Mark Ward.

By Dave Finlay
Steven Greig/ Mark Ward
Steven Greig (left) murdered Mark Ward. Images: Police Scotland

A serial criminal who murdered a Dundee taxi driver was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 16 years in prison after his second prosecution for the attack.

Steven Greig, 47, pushed taxi driver Mark Ward down a grassy slope and then repeatedly kicked and stamped on the defenceless victim’s head on April 6 2022, before abandoning him to his fate.

The assault resulted in catastrophic consequences for Mr Ward, 55, who was left in need of round-the-clock care after sustaining serious head injuries.

He died almost a year to the day of the attack from the injuries he sustained at the hands of Greig.

The repeat offender was originally jailed in January 2023 for five years and four months after admitting assaulting Mr Ward to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life.

But following the victim’s death on April 5 that year the Crown raised a fresh prosecution against Greig, accusing him of murder.

Greig denied this but was found guilty at a trial earlier this year after a jury rejected his claim he should be convicted of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

Police on Coupar Angus Road
Police on Coupar Angus Road as they investigated Mr Ward’s murder.

Greig had been freed under five separate bail orders at Dundee Sheriff Court when he carried out the fatal attack at Coupar Angus Road.

The case was deferred and moved from Dundee after Greig sacked his lawyers and tried to be sentenced without representation.

On Thursday, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Greig came across Mr Ward as he charged his electric taxi and was refused a cigarette.

He battered him after pushing him down the embankment.

Judge Lady Drummond said: “You immediately then walked away without stopping or showing any concern for him.”

She said the injuries he sustained and his subsequent death had “a devastating impact” on relatives of the deceased, who was a much loved man.

Coupar Angus Road murder investigation
Police investigating in 2022. Image: Amie Flett/ DC Thomson

The judge noted unemployed Greig, from Dundee, suffered adverse childhood experiences and began using drugs from an early age.

He amassed 189 previous convictions from the age of 16, including for assault.

Lady Drummond told Greig – following proceedings via a link to prison – a social work background report assessed him as posing a very high risk of reoffending.

She added: “The author notes you have shown no meaningful remorse for your actions.”

She told the murderer he would have to serve 16 years in prison before he is eligible to seek release but any decision would lie with the parole authorities.

Lady Drummond quashed Greig’s previous conviction for seriously assaulting Mr Ward under double jeopardy legislation as it has been superseded by the murder conviction.

Coupar Angus Road police
Police investigate at the scene of the murder. Image: DC Thomson

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson KC said Greig was previously assaulted, which had caused him problems in his life and he may be suffering from complex PTSD.

He said: “Clearly what happened in relation to the incident on April 6 in 2022 was not pre-planned or premeditated.”

Coupar Angus Road murder investigation
Police gathering evidence after the assault. Image: DC Thomson

See here for full details of the history of Steven Greig’s trials.

