Dundee man to serve at least 16 years of life sentence behind bars for taxi driver murder

A serial criminal who murdered a Dundee taxi driver was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 16 years in prison after his second prosecution for the attack.

Steven Greig, 47, pushed taxi driver Mark Ward down a grassy slope and then repeatedly kicked and stamped on the defenceless victim’s head on April 6 2022, before abandoning him to his fate.

The assault resulted in catastrophic consequences for Mr Ward, 55, who was left in need of round-the-clock care after sustaining serious head injuries.

He died almost a year to the day of the attack from the injuries he sustained at the hands of Greig.

The repeat offender was originally jailed in January 2023 for five years and four months after admitting assaulting Mr Ward to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life.

But following the victim’s death on April 5 that year the Crown raised a fresh prosecution against Greig, accusing him of murder.

Greig denied this but was found guilty at a trial earlier this year after a jury rejected his claim he should be convicted of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

Greig had been freed under five separate bail orders at Dundee Sheriff Court when he carried out the fatal attack at Coupar Angus Road.

The case was deferred and moved from Dundee after Greig sacked his lawyers and tried to be sentenced without representation.

On Thursday, the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Greig came across Mr Ward as he charged his electric taxi and was refused a cigarette.

He battered him after pushing him down the embankment.

Judge Lady Drummond said: “You immediately then walked away without stopping or showing any concern for him.”

She said the injuries he sustained and his subsequent death had “a devastating impact” on relatives of the deceased, who was a much loved man.

The judge noted unemployed Greig, from Dundee, suffered adverse childhood experiences and began using drugs from an early age.

He amassed 189 previous convictions from the age of 16, including for assault.

Lady Drummond told Greig – following proceedings via a link to prison – a social work background report assessed him as posing a very high risk of reoffending.

She added: “The author notes you have shown no meaningful remorse for your actions.”

She told the murderer he would have to serve 16 years in prison before he is eligible to seek release but any decision would lie with the parole authorities.

Lady Drummond quashed Greig’s previous conviction for seriously assaulting Mr Ward under double jeopardy legislation as it has been superseded by the murder conviction.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson KC said Greig was previously assaulted, which had caused him problems in his life and he may be suffering from complex PTSD.

He said: “Clearly what happened in relation to the incident on April 6 in 2022 was not pre-planned or premeditated.”

See here for full details of the history of Steven Greig’s trials.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.