Dundee lottery winner must hand over £20k of drug-dealing proceeds

A lottery winner from Dundee who blew his fortune and turned to drug-dealing made more than £158,000 from his life of crime, a court heard.

Jack Tanbini,29, was handed a five-year, five-month sentence in January 2025.

The judge had heard how Tanbini – who won a payout after buying a scratch card – was caught by police with more than £150,000 of cocaine at his home in Dundee.

Detectives raided the property in Easson’s Angle on two separate occasions.

Tanbini pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at hearing at the High Court in Dundee last year.

On Monday, his lawyers returned to court for a proceeds of crime action brought against him by prosecutors.

Judge Lady Hood heard how Crown lawyers and their defence counterparts had agreed Tanbini “made more” than £158,000 during his time being involved in the drugs trade.

However, the lawyers agreed he only has £20,135 that can be confiscated at this point.

He now has six months to hand over the cash.

Prosecutors can return to court if they identify an further assets obtained by criminal means.

Lottery high to drugs bust low

In 2014, Tanbini won the jackpot after spending just £1 on a scratch card.

He e won the cash after helping to unload a delivery at a newsagents in Dundee.

He tried to buy a packet of crisps for a pound but the shopkeeper refused to take the cash as Tanbini had done the good deed so he bought the winning scratch card instead and pocketed a small fortune.

He said he would give money to his mum and save the rest but five years later, when he appeared in court on a driving charge, he revealed he had not worked for five years and spent the cash.

During earlier proceedings for the present case, the court heard how police raided Tanbini in August 2022 and again two months later.

In total, over 800g of high purity drugs worth as much as £150,000 and more than £20,00 in cash was recovered.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.