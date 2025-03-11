Dundee lottery winner must hand over £20k of drug-dealing proceeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee lottery winner must hand over £20k of drug-dealing proceeds

Jack Tanbini went from the high of winning the lottery to the low of being jailed for drug-dealing.

By James Mulholland
Jack Tanbini
Jack Tanbini turned to drug-dealing after blowing his lottery win.

A lottery winner from Dundee who blew his fortune and turned to drug-dealing made more than £158,000 from his life of crime, a court heard.

Jack Tanbini, 29, was handed a five-year, five-month sentence in January 2025.

The judge had heard how Tanbini – who won a payout after buying a scratch card – was caught by police with more than £150,000 of cocaine at his home in Dundee.

Detectives raided the property in Easson’s Angle on two separate occasions.

Tanbini pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at hearing at the High Court in Dundee last year.

On Monday, his lawyers returned to court for a proceeds of crime action brought against him by prosecutors.

Judge Lady Hood heard how Crown lawyers and their defence counterparts had agreed Tanbini “made more” than £158,000 during his time being involved in the drugs trade.

However, the lawyers agreed he only has £20,135 that can be confiscated at this point.

He now has six months to hand over the cash.

Prosecutors can return to court if they identify an further assets obtained by criminal means.

Lottery high to drugs bust low

In 2014, Tanbini won the jackpot after spending just £1 on a scratch card.

He won the cash after helping to unload a delivery at a newsagents in Dundee.

He tried to buy a packet of crisps for a pound but the shopkeeper refused to take the cash as Tanbini had done the good deed so he bought the winning scratch card instead and pocketed a small fortune.

Jack Tanbini
Jack Tanbini once won £100k on a Lottery scratch card but is now behind bars.

He said he would give money to his mum and save the rest but five years later, when he appeared in court on a driving charge, he revealed he had not worked for five years and spent the cash.

During earlier proceedings for the present case, the court heard how police raided Tanbini in August 2022 and again two months later.

In total, over 800g of high purity drugs worth as much as £150,000 and more than £20,00 in cash was recovered.

