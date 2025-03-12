Fife painter jailed for ‘sub-human’ attack on strangers in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife painter jailed for ‘sub-human’ attack on strangers in Glenrothes

Daniel McGraw was one of three people who attacked their victims, returning from a night out.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dornoch Place, Glenrothes.
The assault happened in Dornoch Place, Glenrothes. Image: Google

A thug who carried out a “cowardly and sub-human” attack on two strangers as they walked home from a night out in Glenrothes has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Daniel McGraw, 33, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to, with others, assaulting and robbing the men in Dornoch Place in the early hours of December 2 2023.

Accomplices David Purvis and James Ellis were previously jailed for three years and 32 months respectively for their roles in the attack.

The victims were repeatedly kicked, punched and struck in the head and body with a wooden bat or similar instrument.

They were both knocked unconscious during the attack, which was captured on CCTV and lasted about ten minutes.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said one victim recalled a screwdriver being at his neck and one of the attackers telling him: “I am going to kill you if you don’t tell us your PIN code.”

Both men were robbed of their phones and one had his wallet taken.

One suffered facial injuries and needed stitches on his nose.

The other had bruising and swelling around his jaw.

Unprovoked attack

The fiscal depute told the court the two victims were set upon just before 3am as they walked home from a friend’s house, having earlier been at Styx nightclub.

One recalled being approached by two men who asked for a cigarette.

He handed over the last of his cigarettes before walking on.

He said his friend was then struck in the head “out of nowhere” from behind by someone holding what he thought was a pool cue.

The fiscal depute said that during the attack, McGraw grabbed one of the men and struck him to the body nine times with an unknown object.

The attackers walked away after the assault, leaving both men lying motionless on the ground.

Afterwards, the victims made their way to one of their parents’ homes, where one collapsed in the hallway until police and paramedics arrived.

‘Sub-human’

When McGraw’s home was later searched, police seized items of clothing and a screwdriver.

Sheriff James Williamson told McGraw: “This was a cowardly, sub-human attack on two men minding their own business”.

The sheriff jailed him for 42 months.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said McGraw, formerly of Malcolm Road, was taking benzodiazepines at the time of the offences and associating with others with similar lifestyles.

The solicitor said McGraw is a qualified painter and decorator and hopes to remain drug-free in future and get back to work.

