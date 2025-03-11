Paedophile jailed at Stirling Sheriff Court for dark web filth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Paedophile jailed at Stirling Sheriff Court for dark web filth

Robert Young claimed he began looking at the illegal material after an MS diagnosis.

By Ross Gardiner and Kirsty McIntosh
Robert Young.
Robert Young.

A paedophile has been jailed in Stirling for a year after stashing sick child abuse files, including computer-generated filth, sourced on the dark web.

Robert Young appeared for sentencing after admitting in January taking or making the illicit files over a period of almost a year.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told Stirling Sheriff Court previously how police arrived at the pervert’s home at 8.25am on December 15 in 2023 with a warrant.

Officers found Young insidewith his wife.

Young explained to them: “I’m not going to lie to you, a few years ago a friend came to the house and was watching something. I was watching with him.”

The offender, who was at court in a wheelchair, told police he had been at a “low point” after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Dark web-sourced filth

A search of his home was carried out and devices including a tablet and a mobile phone were examined.

In the tablet’s trash folder, police found an image of a girl aged between 10 and 12, sitting naked with her legs spread.

The image was described as being “CGI” but sufficiently realistic enough to fall into category C of indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

Robert Young
Robert Young.

On Young’s phone, police found 140 more indecent images of children, including as young as four years old.

These included 47 category A, 47 category B and 45 category C and were no longer accessible to the user.

Their creation dates spanned up until two weeks before the police raid and included images of children being abused by adults.

Police analysis suggested the images had been sourced on the dark web using a specialist browser and evidence of a VPN, used to disguise a device’s IP address, was also found.

Officers also uncovered a further 351 “borderline or indicative” sexual photographs.

Young, 34, pled guilty to taking or making indecent images of children at his home in Kings Court, Alloa, between December 30 2022 and December 15 2023.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for a decade.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

