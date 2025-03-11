St Cyrus paedophile shared abuse material through home wifi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Cyrus paedophile shared abuse material through home wifi

Alan Moir has been locked up pending sentence after admitting his crimes at the high court.

By James Mulholland
Alan Moir
Alan Moir. Image: Facebook

A paedophile who photographed himself repeatedly sexually abusing a child was caught after cybercrime investigators discovered he was using his home wifi to share sickening content.

Alan Moir, 43, was brought to justice after police received intelligence from the National Online Child Abuse Prevention (NOCAP) organisation.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Tuesday how NOCAP discovered an Internet Protocol address had been sharing child abuse content.

Investigators discovered the IP address was linked to Moir’s home in Invergarry Park, St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire.

Officers raided the property on November 25 2023 and seized a mobile phone from Moir and another from the top drawer of a cabinet in the main bedroom.

Upon examining the devices, officers found images of Moir sexually assaulting a young child.

Prosecutor William Frain-Bell KC told judge Lady Haldane a total of 1,663 inaccessible still images of abuse were found on the handsets.

He said some images “featured girls aged between one and 13 years old engaging in sadistic sexual activity, penetrative sexual activity with adults, non penetrative sexual activity with adults and sexualised posing.”

Locked up

Moir pled guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a young child and another of permitting to taking or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between May 1 2018 and November 15 2023.

During the police probe, officers found Moir had taken indecent photos of another teenage, child.

The court heard Moir was a first offender who had worked in the oil and gas industry before his arrest.

Lady Haldane refused to grant Moir bail and remanded him in custody, pending sentencing after a background report is prepared.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register.

She added: “These offences are very serious indeed.

“The making of indecent images of children is a crime with real consequences and long-lasting effects on those who the crime is perpetrated upon.

Moir will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on April 8 2025.

