St Cyrus paedophile shared abuse material through home wifi

A paedophile who photographed himself repeatedly sexually abusing a child was caught after cybercrime investigators discovered he was using his home wifi to share sickening content.

Alan Moir, 43, was brought to justice after police received intelligence from the National Online Child Abuse Prevention (NOCAP) organisation.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Tuesday how NOCAP discovered an Internet Protocol address had been sharing child abuse content.

Investigators discovered the IP address was linked to Moir’s home in Invergarry Park, St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire.

Officers raided the property on November 25 2023 and seized a mobile phone from Moir and another from the top drawer of a cabinet in the main bedroom.

Upon examining the devices, officers found images of Moir sexually assaulting a young child.

Prosecutor William Frain-Bell KC told judge Lady Haldane a total of 1,663 inaccessible still images of abuse were found on the handsets.

He said some images “featured girls aged between one and 13 years old engaging in sadistic sexual activity, penetrative sexual activity with adults, non penetrative sexual activity with adults and sexualised posing.”

Locked up

Moir pled guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a young child and another of permitting to taking or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between May 1 2018 and November 15 2023.

During the police probe, officers found Moir had taken indecent photos of another teenage, child.

The court heard Moir was a first offender who had worked in the oil and gas industry before his arrest.

Lady Haldane refused to grant Moir bail and remanded him in custody, pending sentencing after a background report is prepared.

She also placed him on the sex offenders register.

She added: “These offences are very serious indeed.

“The making of indecent images of children is a crime with real consequences and long-lasting effects on those who the crime is perpetrated upon.

Moir will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on April 8 2025.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.