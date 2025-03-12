XL Bully destroyed after being unmuzzled in Fife secure dog field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

XL Bully destroyed after being unmuzzled in Fife secure dog field

Jamie Lee Ogilvie was fostering the dog at the time of the offending at a secure dog park.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jamie Lee Ogilvie
Jamie Lee Ogilvie.

An XL Bully was destroyed after a woman allowed it to be unmuzzled and off-lead in a secure field.

Jamie Lee Ogilvie, 29, was fostering the dog at the time of the offending at Fife Secure Dog Park, Jamphlars Road, Cardenden, on March 26 last year.

As of February 23 2024 in Scotland, XL Bullies became subject to new rules which banned the breeding and sale of the animals and meant they must be muzzled and kept on leads in public places.

Legislation was brought in after the breed was linked to a string of serious and sometimes fatal attacks.

Ogilvie, of Urquhart Green, Glenrothes, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to allowing the XL bully she was then in charge of to be in a public place without being muzzled and kept on a lead.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Ogilvie had offered to foster the XL Bully for eight weeks and picked it up before taking it to a dog exercise field.

The fiscal depute said it was around 8pm when the dog was in the field, not muzzled, and police attended for “another matter”.

Ogilvie was cautioned and charged and he dog was later euthanised, the fiscal said.

Prosecutors accepted Ogilvie’s not guilty plea to a second allegation that, at the same dog park on the same date, she was in charge of a dangerously out of control XL Bully which jumped up onto a then six-year-old child, bit the child on the body, locked the child in its jaws and swung them around, all to their injury.

‘Innocent mistake’

Defence lawyer Kerr Sneddon said Ogilvie had fostered the dog for a short time and is an animal lover who did not want it euthanised.

He said his client believed she was doing the right thing with the dog and it is only when looking at the legislation it is clear this includes being muzzled even in enclosed areas for the public.

Mr Sneddon pointed out Ogilvie had taken the dog to a completely enclosed, secure dog park to determine its demeanour and through ignorance, thought she could release it from the muzzle and lead in this area.

He said: “It’s a relatively innocent mistake”.

Sheriff Graham Primrose told Ogilvie he appreciated her innocent intentions but noted she did commit an offence and the public do need to be protected from this type of dog, particularly given the publicity surrounding them.

The sheriff fined Ogilvie £240.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

