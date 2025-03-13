Jurors hear chilling recording of Dundee domestic abuser

A serial domestic abuser who terrorised his former partner in Dundee for almost 15 years has been jailed for 45 months after jurors heard a chilling recording.

Douglas Kay left the woman severely injured, beat her up while pregnant, pushed her down stairs and forced a plug into her eye.

The 43-year-old was convicted of 10 charges spanning between 2005 and 2019 at addresses in Dundee.

During this period, he repeatedly threw food, drinks and household items at her and repeatedly placed knives at her neck.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he would seize her and compress her neck, bite her, spit at her and stamp on her.

Kay repeatedly punched the woman on her head and body, more than once seized and pulled her hair, repeatedly forced her to the ground and kicked her body and dragged her.

On one occasion, he compressed her neck and punched her head while she was pregnant.

Towards the end of his campaign of violence, he slapped her with such force it caused her to fall backwards and strike her face.

In the final year of his abuse, he pinned her against a wall and headbutted her and also held a knife to her neck before forcing a plug in her eye.

Chilling recording

Jurors were given a flavour of Kay’s terrifying abuse after he was unknowingly recorded by his victim.

He shouted: “F*** off, see you you piece of s***, you’re the worst piece of s***e I ever met in my life.

“I’m gonna show you something right f***ing now, see when it goes to court, I’m gonnae get off with this.

“See after it… see you, you’re gonnae get dealt with – you’re f***ing f***ed.”

The court was told how Kay, normally of Cellardyke, Fife, forced his way into a property in Dundee, demanded the woman gave him car keys and threatened to make malicious reports to social workers about her.

Kay was also found to have climbed onto the roof of a property, locked her inside a different flat and waited in vehicles outside her home.

Sentencing

He was remanded in custody following his conviction in February and returned to the dock after a social work report was prepared.

Solicitor John Boyle said: “It’s clear there’s obviously unresolved trauma, he himself having been subject to physical abuse.”

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Kay to 45 months in prison and granted four non-harassment orders against his ex-partner and three others lasting 20 years.

He was also made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

