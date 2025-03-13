Jurors hear chilling recording of Dundee domestic abuser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Jurors hear chilling recording of Dundee domestic abuser

Douglas Kay was convicted and jailed after the disturbing tirade was aired in court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Kay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A serial domestic abuser who terrorised his former partner in Dundee for almost 15 years has been jailed for 45 months after jurors heard a chilling recording.

Douglas Kay left the woman severely injured, beat her up while pregnant, pushed her down stairs and forced a plug into her eye.

The 43-year-old was convicted of 10 charges spanning between 2005 and 2019 at addresses in Dundee.

During this period, he repeatedly threw food, drinks and household items at her and repeatedly placed knives at her neck.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he would seize her and compress her neck, bite her, spit at her and stamp on her.

Kay repeatedly punched the woman on her head and body, more than once seized and pulled her hair, repeatedly forced her to the ground and kicked her body and dragged her.

On one occasion, he compressed her neck and punched her head while she was pregnant.

Towards the end of his campaign of violence, he slapped her with such force it caused her to fall backwards and strike her face.

In the final year of his abuse, he pinned her against a wall and headbutted her and also held a knife to her neck before forcing a plug in her eye.

Chilling recording

Jurors were given a flavour of Kay’s terrifying abuse after he was unknowingly recorded by his victim.

He shouted: “F*** off, see you you piece of s***, you’re the worst piece of s***e I ever met in my life.

“I’m gonna show you something right f***ing now, see when it goes to court, I’m gonnae get off with this.

“See after it… see you, you’re gonnae get dealt with – you’re f***ing f***ed.”

The court was told how Kay, normally of Cellardyke, Fife, forced his way into a property in Dundee, demanded the woman gave him car keys and threatened to make malicious reports to social workers about her.

Kay was also found to have climbed onto the roof of a property, locked her inside a different flat and waited in vehicles outside her home.

Sentencing

He was remanded in custody following his conviction in February and returned to the dock after a social work report was prepared.

Solicitor John Boyle said: “It’s clear there’s obviously unresolved trauma, he himself having been subject to physical abuse.”

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Kay to 45 months in prison and granted four non-harassment orders against his ex-partner and three others lasting 20 years.

He was also made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Amber Fleming
Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed
Louise Barclay
Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked 'trembling' dog outside in freezing conditions
Patrick Jess
St Andrews Rifle Club coach on sex offenders register for touching university students
Doberman dog
Teen responsible for Dundee Doberman attack is locked up
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Posted used condoms and headbutt ban
Steven Greig
Dundee taxi driver murderer sacks lawyers, delaying sentencing
Dornoch Place, Glenrothes.
Fife painter jailed for 'sub-human' attack on strangers in Glenrothes
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Career criminal attacked prison guards with toilet water after botched Perth robbery
Jamie Lee Ogilvie
XL Bully destroyed after being unmuzzled in Fife secure dog field
Brandon Robb
Fife 'urban hunter' child rapist to be assessed for possible life sentence