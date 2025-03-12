Career criminal attacked prison guards with toilet water after botched Perth robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Career criminal attacked prison guards with toilet water after botched Perth robbery

William Black lobbed a milk carton containing liquid at the officers, splashing them in their mouths and eyes.

By Jamie Buchan
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.

A career criminal attacked two prison guards with toilet water while locked up for a fumbled armed raid on a Perth newsagents.

William Black lobbed a milk carton containing liquid at the officers, splashing them in their mouths and eyes.

One guard suffered an eye infection, while the other was left “anxious” Black may have given him a water-borne disease.

The 49-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault at Perth Prison’s B-Hall on June 3 last year.

He further admitted assaulting and attempting to rob a shopkeeper with a screwdriver at the city’s County News store weeks earlier on April 11.

Black was warned he faces further prison time.

‘This is a robbery’

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said Black walked into the County Place newsagents just after 7pm.

He approached shopkeeper Umair Shakeel and produced a screwdriver from his jacket pocket.

While brandishing the weapon, he shouted: “Give me your cash. Give me your money. This is a robbery.”

Mr Shakeel tried to calm him down, said Ms Paterson.

Black went to County News, Perth, armed with a screwdriver. Image: Google

“The accused reached over the cash register and attempted to open it, but was unsuccessful.

“He then walked behind the counter and attempted to take alcohol from a display on the back wall.

“The complainer pulled the accused’s hands away and asked him to get back behind the counter.

“This is a robbery,” Black reminded Mr Shakeel, before leaving the shop empty handed.

Black, who has been offending “consistently” since 1991, was identified by police from CCTV.

Officers later saw him on South Street, still holding the screwdriver.

He was arrested and appeared in court the next day.

Meal tray tantrum

Black was remanded in connection with the robbery bid when he attacked the two prison officers, Ms Paterson said.

The guards brought lunch to his cell just after 12pm.

Black decided he did not want the food and threw it on the floor.

As the female officer went to pick up the meal, Black grabbed a half-pint milk carton and hurled it at both staff members.

HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The fiscal depute said the carton contained “liquid” from the toilet bowl.

“The liquid struck both officers in the face, getting in their eyes and mouths.”

Black was restrained and placed in segregation.

The court heard the male officer had to be sent home after showering and attempting to continue his shift.

“He has suffered from anxiety since the assault, worried about the possibility of the accused having transmitted an unknown disease to him by the transfer of bodily fluids,” Ms Paterson said.

The other officer had an eye infection which had to be treated by an optician.

Car park fire

Black, listed as a prisoner in Perth, admitted both charges after it was accepted by prosecutors the milk carton contained “liquid from the toilet bowl” and not “urine” as was originally alleged.

Defence agent David Holmes said his client had been trying to get locked up when he tried to rob the newsagents.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports but warned Black: “Only a custodial sentence will be appropriate.”

The aftermath of the Canal Street car park fire.

In January 2023, Black was jailed for causing a £130,000 blaze at a council car park.

The court heard he was caught on camera staggering into the ground floor of the Canal Street multi-storey facility on July 20 2022, wearing a vest and carrying a ‘wet floor’ sign.

Moments later, passing youngsters heard an explosion and the surrounding area filled with thick smoke.

A total of 21 brand new ticketing machines, worth £5,000 each, were destroyed in the fire.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jamie Lee Ogilvie
XL Bully destroyed after being unmuzzled in Fife secure dog field
Brandon Robb
Fife 'urban hunter' child rapist to be assessed for possible life sentence
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Drink, drugs and crashes on the roads
Alan Moir
St Cyrus paedophile shared abuse material through home wifi
Stephen Gorton
Perth Scout leader on sex offenders register for bombarding teens with messages and selfies
Robert Young.
Paedophile jailed at Stirling Sheriff Court for dark web filth
Jack Tanbini
Dundee lottery winner must hand over £20k of drug-dealing proceeds
Ameen Sattar
Paranoid Dundee optometrist glue-gunned Apple 'tracker' to wife's car
John Gibson
Paedophile, 79, jailed for child sexual abuse at Fife caravan park
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
Unpaid work for Perth McDonald's creep who sexually assaulted three colleagues