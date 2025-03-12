Career criminal attacked prison guards with toilet water after botched Perth robbery

A career criminal attacked two prison guards with toilet water while locked up for a fumbled armed raid on a Perth newsagents.

William Black lobbed a milk carton containing liquid at the officers, splashing them in their mouths and eyes.

One guard suffered an eye infection, while the other was left “anxious” Black may have given him a water-borne disease.

The 49-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault at Perth Prison’s B-Hall on June 3 last year.

He further admitted assaulting and attempting to rob a shopkeeper with a screwdriver at the city’s County News store weeks earlier on April 11.

Black was warned he faces further prison time.

‘This is a robbery’

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said Black walked into the County Place newsagents just after 7pm.

He approached shopkeeper Umair Shakeel and produced a screwdriver from his jacket pocket.

While brandishing the weapon, he shouted: “Give me your cash. Give me your money. This is a robbery.”

Mr Shakeel tried to calm him down, said Ms Paterson.

“The accused reached over the cash register and attempted to open it, but was unsuccessful.

“He then walked behind the counter and attempted to take alcohol from a display on the back wall.

“The complainer pulled the accused’s hands away and asked him to get back behind the counter.

“This is a robbery,” Black reminded Mr Shakeel, before leaving the shop empty handed.

Black, who has been offending “consistently” since 1991, was identified by police from CCTV.

Officers later saw him on South Street, still holding the screwdriver.

He was arrested and appeared in court the next day.

Meal tray tantrum

Black was remanded in connection with the robbery bid when he attacked the two prison officers, Ms Paterson said.

The guards brought lunch to his cell just after 12pm.

Black decided he did not want the food and threw it on the floor.

As the female officer went to pick up the meal, Black grabbed a half-pint milk carton and hurled it at both staff members.

The fiscal depute said the carton contained “liquid” from the toilet bowl.

“The liquid struck both officers in the face, getting in their eyes and mouths.”

Black was restrained and placed in segregation.

The court heard the male officer had to be sent home after showering and attempting to continue his shift.

“He has suffered from anxiety since the assault, worried about the possibility of the accused having transmitted an unknown disease to him by the transfer of bodily fluids,” Ms Paterson said.

The other officer had an eye infection which had to be treated by an optician.

Car park fire

Black, listed as a prisoner in Perth, admitted both charges after it was accepted by prosecutors the milk carton contained “liquid from the toilet bowl” and not “urine” as was originally alleged.

Defence agent David Holmes said his client had been trying to get locked up when he tried to rob the newsagents.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports but warned Black: “Only a custodial sentence will be appropriate.”

In January 2023, Black was jailed for causing a £130,000 blaze at a council car park.

The court heard he was caught on camera staggering into the ground floor of the Canal Street multi-storey facility on July 20 2022, wearing a vest and carrying a ‘wet floor’ sign.

Moments later, passing youngsters heard an explosion and the surrounding area filled with thick smoke.

A total of 21 brand new ticketing machines, worth £5,000 each, were destroyed in the fire.

