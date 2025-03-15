Dundee drug-dealer found slumped in car in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee drug-dealer found slumped in car in Fife

Darren Leadingham was said to be covered in vomit when police found him in Glenrothes.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Preston roundabout, Glenrothes footbridge
Leadingham was in an unfit driving state on Queensway, Glenrothes. Image: Google

A drug-dealer from Dundee was found slumped and covered in vomit in his car in Glenrothes.

Darren Leadingham, 20, committed a catalogue of crimes, including driving when banned and drug-driving, during a visit to Fife.

Leadingham, of Fleming Gardens East, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on May 4 at Queensway, Glenrothes, he drove when unfit to do so through drink or drugs and when disqualified.

At Queensway and his then-home, he was in possession of ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply and unlawfully had a knife.

Found in damaged car by police

Depute fiscal Jamie Hilland previously told the court that late on a Saturday night, a female delivery driver saw Leadingham’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in Glenrothes.

“He was leaning with his head against the window as if sleeping and there was vomit on the outside of the door,” he said.

When she spoke to him, Leadingham mumbled something and she formed the impression he was under the influence but he drove off.

At 11.57pm police found him in a bus stop.

“His car had front end damage, he was in the driver’s seat and the engine was running.

“Officers believed he was trying to turn the engine off, which caused the car to jerk forward twice.

“He was covered in vomit and appeared drowsy.

“He was slurring his words and once out of the car he was unsteady on his feet.”

There was also a 16-year-old youth in the car, said to be a friend of Leadingham.

Drugs in car and flat

When Leadingham was detained and searched, 192 ecstasy tablets were found in his trouser pocket, with a street value of around £1,920.

When the car was searched, officers found cannabis with a value of £110 as well as scales, a grinder and a lock-knife.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at his home in Dundee, where officers found herbal cannabis with a street value of £2560 and ecstasy tablets with a street value of £2300.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said his client came from a dysfunctional family and was “easily manipulated”.

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Leadingham he had an “appalling” record and was in a “shocking” state in the car.

However, citing the Scottish sentencing guidelines for offenders under the age of 25, he decided against a custodial term and opted for 140 hours of unpaid work, an eight-month curfew and a four-year driving ban.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Robbie Mill
Prolific Dundee criminal wins appeal - and freedom
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Guilty man fled trial and Marine's dog threats
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Doughnuts, rings and pins
Royal Coat of Arms
Fife rapist, 74, branded ongoing danger to women as he is jailed
John Gray
Dog walk pensioner sexually assaulted woman in Fife village
Fraser White
Stirlingshire pensioner in court for filming noisy hot tub neighbours
Criminal road digging gang
Crooked gang posed as workmen to dig up streets and help create Dundee cannabis…
Juror Chanel Hogg caused a trial to collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Juror who collapsed Forfar trial told she could have been jailed
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Walked out of trial and hairdresser appeal fails
Dylan Boyle, a badger
Sentence slammed after terrierman disturbed Fife badger sett