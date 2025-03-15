Dundee drug-dealer found slumped in car in Fife

A drug-dealer from Dundee was found slumped and covered in vomit in his car in Glenrothes.

Darren Leadingham, 20, committed a catalogue of crimes, including driving when banned and drug-driving, during a visit to Fife.

Leadingham, of Fleming Gardens East, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on May 4 at Queensway, Glenrothes, he drove when unfit to do so through drink or drugs and when disqualified.

At Queensway and his then-home, he was in possession of ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply and unlawfully had a knife.

Found in damaged car by police

Depute fiscal Jamie Hilland previously told the court that late on a Saturday night, a female delivery driver saw Leadingham’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in Glenrothes.

“He was leaning with his head against the window as if sleeping and there was vomit on the outside of the door,” he said.

When she spoke to him, Leadingham mumbled something and she formed the impression he was under the influence but he drove off.

At 11.57pm police found him in a bus stop.

“His car had front end damage, he was in the driver’s seat and the engine was running.

“Officers believed he was trying to turn the engine off, which caused the car to jerk forward twice.

“He was covered in vomit and appeared drowsy.

“He was slurring his words and once out of the car he was unsteady on his feet.”

There was also a 16-year-old youth in the car, said to be a friend of Leadingham.

Drugs in car and flat

When Leadingham was detained and searched, 192 ecstasy tablets were found in his trouser pocket, with a street value of around £1,920.

When the car was searched, officers found cannabis with a value of £110 as well as scales, a grinder and a lock-knife.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at his home in Dundee, where officers found herbal cannabis with a street value of £2560 and ecstasy tablets with a street value of £2300.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said his client came from a dysfunctional family and was “easily manipulated”.

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Leadingham he had an “appalling” record and was in a “shocking” state in the car.

However, citing the Scottish sentencing guidelines for offenders under the age of 25, he decided against a custodial term and opted for 140 hours of unpaid work, an eight-month curfew and a four-year driving ban.

