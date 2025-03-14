Stirlingshire pensioner in court for filming noisy hot tub neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirlingshire pensioner in court for filming noisy hot tub neighbours

Despite being 'profoundly deaf' Fraser White was plagued by the noisy hot tub users, the court heard.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Fraser White
Fraser White.

A Stirlingshire pensioner who filmed a mother and daughter as they relaxed in a hot tub told police: “I’m a pain in the ass.”

Fraser White lurked behind his bedroom window in Bannockburn to capture the footage on two occasions.

The 73-year-old had previously reported the homeowners to the police for “rowdy” behaviour.

Fiscal depute Lindsay brooks told Stirling Sheriff Court there were ongoing issues between the neighbours.

She said: “The witnesses have a hot tub in their garden.

“At 7.15pm on October 1 they were using it and became aware of the accused at his bedroom window.

“The blinds were open and it looked like he was filming them.

“One of the witnesses felt intimidated by this and went into her property with her phone with the intent of filming the accused.

“There was a similar incident on October 5 at around 8pm when witnesses in the hot tub became aware of the accused at his bedroom window, appearing to film them.”

Police interview

The fiscal continued: “The accused was interviewed by the police about the incident.

“One of the comments he made was ‘they have a hot tub in their garden and it’s caused a lot of carry on’.

“He indicated he had reported them to the police for noise and drinking.

“When it was put to him that the neighbours were uncomfortable with him filming, he replied, ‘I’m a pain in the ass’.

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said his client was “profoundly deaf” but had been bothered by noise coming from users of the hot tub.

He said: “He’s been resident there for 55 years.

“He has reported the neighbours to the police on a number of occasions.

“He told police that on 28 occasions he had recorded rowdy behaviour in this hot tub.

“Due to Mr White’s deafness it must have been at quite a threshold for it to come to his notice at all.

“The context here is he wanted to ‘give them back what he received’.”

He added he had told White that in order to remain on the right side of the law he should only report incidents to the police.

“He just wants to see out the rest of his years in the house he’s lived in quietly for years.”

Good behaviour order

White admitted engaging in a course of conduct that caused the women fear and alarm at another address in the street between October 1 and 5 last year.

Sheriff Elizabeth Macfarlane told White: “I’m sure Mr Dalling has given you good advice and I would urge you to follow that advice.”

Sentence was deferred until September for White to be of good behaviour.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Gray
Dog walk pensioner sexually assaulted woman in Fife village
Criminal road digging gang
Crooked gang posed as workmen to dig up streets and help create Dundee cannabis…
Juror Chanel Hogg caused a trial to collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Juror who collapsed Forfar trial told she could have been jailed
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Walked out of trial and hairdresser appeal fails
Dylan Boyle, a badger
Sentence slammed after terrierman disturbed Fife badger sett
Jamie Barrie
Gate-crasher tried to torch moped and attacked three women at Perth party
Dundee Sheriff Court
Jurors hear chilling recording of Dundee domestic abuser
Amber Fleming
Stirling robber who held up shop with scissors is jailed
Louise Barclay
Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked 'trembling' dog outside in freezing conditions
Patrick Jess
St Andrews Rifle Club coach on sex offenders register for touching university students