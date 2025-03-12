Dundee taxi driver murderer sacks lawyers, delaying sentencing

The sentence of a rampant criminal who murdered a Dundee taxi driver after a row over a cigarette has been delayed after he sacked his lawyers.

Steven Greig pushed Mark Ward down a steep embankment in Lochee on April 6 2022 before stamping on his head and “casually” walking away.

Mr Ward, a driver with City Cabs, suffered catastrophic brain injuries from the mindless attack and died in hospital almost exactly 12 months later aged 55.

Greig was caught bragging about the sickening assault before telling police: “I’m on five bails. That’s me f***** all because he wouldn’t give me a draw of a fag.”

The 47-year-old was found guilty by a majority verdict at the High Court in Dundee of murdering Mr Ward in an extremely rare case of double jeopardy and will be hit with a life sentence.

However, it has now been revealed that Greig binned his lawyers just minutes after being convicted.

He was due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Sacked lawyers

Greig told judge Lady Drummond: “I just wanted to get sentenced and get it over and done with.

“I just think I would be better defending myself to be honest.

“Nobody ever listened to a thing I have said in this case.”

Defence counsel Marco Guarino said: “Immediately following the verdict of the jury in Dundee, we consulted in the cells and at that particular point in time, in no uncertain terms, Mr Greig wished to dispense with the services of counsel and solicitors.

“Some things happen in the heat of the moment. It’s obviously an emotional situation.”

Mr Guarino said a video consultation was arranged with Greig, who was also written to in HMP Perth, but he did not engage.

On the morning of his sentencing, Greig also refused to see his now former legal team in the cells.

Greig did comply with a social work interview with a report highlighting his criticisms of the verdict but made no mention of his representation.

He previously offered to plead guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide but this was rejected by advocate depute Mark Mohammed KC.

In January 2023, Greig was jailed for five years and four months for assaulting Mr Ward to the danger of his life.

Mr Ward was still alive at this point but required 24-hour care after being left severely disabled.

He died at Ninewells Hospital on April 5 2023 of a chronic lung infection linked to his brain trauma.

The ex-NCR worker’s family previously described Mr Ward as a “doting uncle” who was “robbed of his life”.

Life sentence warning

The Courier previously outlined the key pieces of evidence that led to Greig’s conviction including eyewitness testimony, Ring doorbell footage and Greig’s blood-stained trainers.

Bus passenger Lewis Webster told jurors he saw Greig deliver a “proper push” to Mr Ward before he fell down the slope and onto Coupar Angus Road at around 1.30pm.

Greig was seen to walk away “unbothered” with a Good Samaritan doctor racing to Mr Ward’s aid to perform a “jaw thrust” to stop him gurgling blood.

Dr Jennifer Rollo also noted Mr Ward could not open his left eye because of how badly swollen it was. Prosecutors argued this was consistent with a stamp attack.

Greig’s chilling admission about the assault – which had taken place minutes earlier – to his former partner Tracy Mudie was captured on Ring footage from an address in South Road.

He said: “I’ve just battered a taxi driver.

“I asked him for a smoke and he came at me with an attitude so I went ‘ken what, f*** him’.”

On Wednesday, Lady Drummond told Greig: “You are facing a life sentence here.

“It’s really important to have someone represent you.

“The punishment part of it is for the court to decide.

“You are going to get the chance to get a lawyer to tell them what you want to say in mitigation.”

The next hearing will take place in April at the High Court in Edinburgh.

